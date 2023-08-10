The All Progressives Congress (APC) is set tol announce new Deputy National Chairman (North), Women Leader, Legal Adviser and Welfare Officer

These important positions were made vacant following the resignation and appointments of the former National Officers that had occupied them.

The new officers awaiting ratification by the National Executive Committee (NEC) are former Cross River State Commissioner for Local Government, Dr. Stella Odey-Ekpo (Women Leader); Borno State APC Chairman Ali Dalori (Deputy National Chairman, North); former Nasarawa State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Prof. Abdulkarim Kana (Legal Adviser), former Abia State House of Assembly Speaker Martins Azubuike (Welfare Officer), and former Special Adviser on Water Resources to Kogi State Governor, Ismail Adesayo Yahaya (Deputy National Publicity Secretary).

Recall that last week, former Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Senator Ajibola Basiru assumed office as national chairman and national secretary respectively, after their predecessors-Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Iyiola Omisore-resigned abruptly.

Apart from the Vice Chairman (Northwest), Saliu Lukman, and Legal Adviser, Ahmad El-Marzup, who also resigned, two NWC members-Senator Abubakar Kyari and Dr. Beta Edu-were also nominated as ministers by President Bola Tinubu while a member passed on.