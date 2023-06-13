Tuesday, June 13, 2023
APC members heading for 10th assembly inauguration die in auto crash

APC members heading for 10th assembly inauguration die in auto crash

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who departed Imo State to attend today’s inauguration of the 10th Assembly have died in a road accident.

According to Cajetan Duke, spokesman of the APC in Imo, the vehicle in which they were travelling had a head- on collusion with another bus at Agbor in Delta State.

Though he said only two persons were confirmed dead, several sources told our correspondent that three persons in the bus died while others who sustained various degrees of injury were rushed to hospitals.

It was gathered that two males from Amaraku community in the Isiala Mbano LGA of the state and a female from Ogbor community in the same Isiala Mbano LGA, died in the auto crash.

It was further gathered that the victims were coordinators of the Senator-elect for Imo North, Patrick Ndubueze and House of representatives member- elect for Okigwe North Federal Constituency, Miriam Onuoha.

Duke described the incident as “a sad development.”

