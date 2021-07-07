POLITICS
APC may sanction Lai Mohammed over attacks on Kwara governor
The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has said it is examining the recent outburst made by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed against the Kwara state Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, with a view to punishing the minister.
Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the party in Kwara state, Abdullahi Samari Abubakar disclosed this in an interview Wednesday in Abuja.
He said the party may apply disciplinary measures according to its constitution.
The minister had recently claimed that he singlehandedly bankrolled the election of the governor in 2019, accusing Mr Abdulrazaq of biting the fingers that fed him.
However, Samari said: “I still see the Minister as a member of our party. Because he has not formally told us that he is moving out of the party which I doubt if he will go. He is a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria where the APC as a ruling party is running the administration of government.
So I would not think he will want to move out, but from those utterances he made, the party, APC as a structure has guidelines over issues. If we feel that what he said publicly amounts to disrespect or causing acrimony within the party, honestly, we are going to make sure the rules of the party are applied against him and any other person.”
Asked whether the minister will be suspended or expelled from the APC, the Kwara party Chairman said: “Well, there are guidelines like I told you. If the offence is commensurate with suspending him, or any other, definitely the rules of the party are going to apply because nobody is too big to be sanctioned. We want to have sanity in the party.”
The sanction, Samari said will take place “very soon”.
“There are steps according to the party. It has to start from the particular Ward of that fellow. Then, come down to the Local Government than to the state. So, whatever decision is taken at the Ward, to Local government then to state, it will then be forwarded to the national level for ratification.”
The APC chieftain also confirmed that Lai Mohammed had earlier revalidated his membership of the APC in the state.
“There are certain facts that some of you do not know. When the appeal committee came to Kwara, we met with them. There was this allegation that some people were not allowed to register, but mind you, that was wrong.
If you come in then, the rooms were open. It was just that some people were discouraging others not to come out and register. For whatever reason, we may not know. Let me tell you categorically that Alhaji Lai Muhammed as a minister registered. Quote me anywhere. I can show the date he registered.
“He registered at his ward at Oro, Kwara state. You can confirm that from me. The extension of registration is not a new thing. It is not that the Alhaji Lai group or camp has won anything.
Remember that I also authorized a document that the APC national secretariat should extend the registration in Kwara state for at least one week because a lot of people came into the party. And, we just have to allow them as members of the party whereby they will have the equal rights to take part in whatever is going on during the congresses.
“I authored a paper signed under the leadership of the governor who is the leader of the party in Kwara state, that is Governor Abdulrahman urging the national secretariat to please extend the registration exercise for at least a week in Kwara.
If they are now extending it to two weeks, it is not glory to anyone who wants to claim because we requested for that, and I think the national leadership only acted in recognition of our letter.”
POLITICS
Defections: Rep asks Secondus to resign ‘so that PDP can come back to life’
Rimamnde Shawulu, a member of the house of representatives, has asked Uche Secondus, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to resign from his position.
Shawulu, a lawmaker representing Donga/Takum/Wusa federal constituency of Taraba state and member of the PDP, also called on members of the national working committee (NWC) of the party to resign over the recent wave of defections recorded in the party.
At least eight federal lawmakers of the PDP have dumped the opposition party for the All Progressives Congress (APC) within the past eight days.
About a fortnight ago, Peter Nwaoboshi, senator representing Delta north, also joined the APC from the PDP.
The PDP also lost two of its governors — Ben Ayade of Cross River and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara — to the ruling party in May and June, respectively.
In a letter dated July 6, 2021, and addressed to Secondus, the lawmaker said the party is in a worse situation than when Adamu Muazu, former chairman of the party, was in charge.
“Indeed, when the Governor of Rivers State, HE Nyesom Wike, sought the support of members of the House of Representatives for your candidacy of the National Chairmanship of the Party, he extolled your virtues of tenacity and commitment to the party and our hope, then, to win the 2019 elections,” the letter reads.
“He said you were the most experienced and loyal person who would commit everything to the success of the party. Indeed, and according to him, the relentless pursuit of success would be the guide of your actions.
“Dear chairman, sir, events in the last two years call for sober reflection and sacrifices by both the leadership and membership of the party and it is necessary you set the ball rolling, so that the party will come back to life and be seen as a viable alternative to the ruinous APC.
“Then, will its doors be seen to be open to the millions that want to come into the party to mobilise Nigerians to take back the country from the iniquitous forces that have seized it by the jugular.
“This was the obvious wish of opinion of party members and leaders when Dr Adamu Muazu resigned as Chairman of the party. Your good self took over to enable the party regain momentum. Presently, without discounting the efforts and sacrifices you have made, it is obvious that our party is in far worse circumstances than when Alhaji Adamu Muazu fled the scene.
“Parents sacrifice for their children. Leaders sacrifice for the good of the people they lead. History is replete with examples of leaders who have had to leave their positions so that the people they lead will survive or prosper. In several of our cultures in Nigeria, leaders who lead their people into disastrous circumstances commit suicide!
“Sir, history calls and beckons on you to do the needful, not to die but to live for the party by surrendering leadership, in order for reconciliation and repositioning of the party to begin in earnest for a fresh start.
“You, and indeed, all members of the National Working Committee should make such a sacrifice in the interest of the PDP, Nigeria and democracy.”
Shawulu asked Secondus to “show leadership today and in the interest of the party, your good name, and the future of Nigeria to resign immediately as National Chairman”.
POLITICS
INEC captures 203,497 eligible voters online in one week
One week after it began the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that 203,497 eligible Nigerians have completed the online pre-registration as fresh voters.
The figure, according to a statement by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, could rise to 259,713 if applications for voter transfer, replacement of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and information are included.
He said details of the entire exercise have been uploaded on the commission’s website and social media platforms.
POLITICS
Imo APC tussle: Okorocha, Ararume visit party secretariat
Rochas Okorocha, Imo West Senator, has again dismissed claims of the state Governor, Hope Uzodinma, that he opted out of the All Progressives Congress (APC) membership registration and revalidation exercise in the state.
Okorocha , a former governor of the state stated this on Tuesday when he led his loyalists to the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.
He was at the party’s secretariat to appeal to the leadership of the party to recognise Daniel Nwafor as authentic leader of the Imo State Working Committee (SWC) of APC.
Two persons, Nwafor and Chief Marcellinus Nlemigbo, are laying claims to the chairmanship position, with each insisting that he is the authentic leader of the party in the state.
