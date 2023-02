The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared Mr Habib Mustafa of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as the winner of the Jigawa Central Senate election.

INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Usman Haruna, who declared the results on Monday in Dutse, said that Mustafa polled 153,731 votes to emerge the winner.

Haruna said that Sen. Sabo Nakudu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 134,802 votes to place second.