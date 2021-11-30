breaking
APC is the biggest cancer affecting Nigeria – Iyorchia Ayu
The new National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu, says political parties need to educate Nigerians that eight more years of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) administration will lead to a breakup of the country.
He said this Monday while receiving a delegation of the Coalition of United Political Party (CUPP) led by Ikenga Ugochinyere at his residence in Abuja.
Ayu underscored the need for all stakeholders to work together and defeat the APC, which he described as the biggest cancer affecting the country.
He said only an “unserious” political party would allow an incumbent Governor as interim National Chairman.
He said: “Because this government came in on a prospect of massive propaganda running down the PDP that did a lot for this country, therefore, you have the duty to educate Nigerians that eight more years of this government will cause complete disaster for the country.
“It will lead to the breakup of this country and everything should be done to educate Nigerian to democratically remove this government because they are the biggest cancer affecting Nigeria today at every level.
“Even their governors, if you look at their governors, they are the worst in this country. How can a governor leave his state for years and stay in Abuja because he is the national chairman of the political party? Who is governing your state? That is how unserious they are.
“They have no intention directed to the people who elected them. And you as coalition of political parties of Nigeria, you have to draw the attention of Nigeria. I think if we work together as a multi-party system not just attacking each other, attacking personalities.
“I have no personal quarrel with President Muhammadu Buhari or all the people working with him in the Villa. In fact, some of them are my friends, like the Chief of Staff, Professor Gambari, I respect him. He is a friend of mine for years but he is in a wrong government. What should he be doing there? Why should a decent Nigerian like that be there?” he asked.
Ayu said political parties in Nigeria must be allowed to grow and driven by varying ideologies and issues like environment.
“These are issues that most parties can identify with. Politics in Nigeria should be about issues, those things that affect the lives of Nigerians. It should not just be about winning elections.
“That is why the PDP is trying to tackle those issues that are affecting ordinary Nigerians. And under my leadership, the party emphasis will be on issues not just attacking personalities.
“What is it that APC as a government has done wrong? For example, they are destroying the quality of life of this country…, they are borrowing money heavily, decreasing the lives of Nigerians and generations to come will be paying off those debts they are not investing that money into any productive venture. Insecurities are posing challenges to this country because the level of poverty has increased.
“So, I charge all of you to strengthen Nigeria so that more voices will be speaking about that. It shouldn’t just be PDP. We are a multi party democracy. So, all of you have a responsibility to articulate those issues that are affecting our people and together.
“Nigerians are very intelligent people. They will have a better grasp and understanding on issues affecting the country. It is this process of political education through different political parties that will enable Nigerians to know the right parties.”
While speaking, Ugochinyere tasked Ayu to ensure that PDP legislators played key opposition role in the National Assembly.
He also cautioned against delay in the amendment of the Electoral Act to avoid pre-2019 general elections scenario that stalled its endorsement by the President under the excuse that the law could not be altered six months to major polls.
He said: “Everybody is looking up to you because at this particular moment a lot has gone wrong in the country. With all due respect to all formal officers of the party, much was not done to put the APC on their toes and now that you have come onboard…. we believe that once you are sworn in, you will help to rebuild the coalition to make it more stronger this time around so that together all of us can work and ensure that the country gets the kind of leadership they deserve in 2023.
“I agree that for you to be a successful opposition, the parliament must be vibrantly packed and they must have the energy to impact and we strongly believe that once you are sworn in, part of the things you ought to do is to find a way to re-energize our lawmakers in the parliament and be in the front of this party because we need them to be able to push the frontiers of the party. I want to also urge you to be sure that the issue of the electronic transmission of the results in the Electoral Act is established.
“We have started wasting time. If action is not taken now, we will have the same problem we had last time and the electronic transmission of results gives opportunity to have credible election in 2023. We believe that these are things you need to look into. Apart from this issue, we have to find a way for the people to renew their alliance to give more hope to the member of the alliance to bring more members of the alliance onboard.”
Messi wins seventh Ballon d’Or
Paris St-Germain and Argentina forward, Lionel Messi, won the Ballon d’Or – awarded to the best footballer of the year – for a record seventh time.
Messi, 34, helped his country win the Copa America, his first international honour, and has scored 40 goals in 2021 – 28 for Barcelona, four for Paris St-Germain and eight for Argentina.
While the Argentine great, Messi, had cause to celebrate a feat that will take generations to break, his main rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, released a furious statement few hours before the results were released hitting out at claims from Ballon d’Or chief Pascal Ferre that his career ambition was to finish with more awards than his rival Lionel Messi, after the forward finished sixth in the rankings.
Ronaldo was absent from yesterday night’s awards ceremony – run by publication France Football – and the Manchester United star sent out a lengthy retort to comments made by Ferre to the New York Timesthat he always had Messi in his sights amid their bitter rivalry to win the year gong.
He ended up being beaten by the Argentine having missed out on a place in the top five. He had edged ahead of Gigi Donnarumma, Kylian Mbappe, Kevin de Bruyne and Mo Salah, but didn’t have enough votes to win his sixth award.
Ferre had said: “Ronaldo has only one ambition and that is to retire with more Ballon d’Or than Messi and I know because he told me.”
But the player hit back at that claim, saying Ferre had used his name to promote his name, his publication and the ceremony – insisting he wins for himself and his clubs and that his career goals are to leave an impact on the game, win as many trophies as possible and leave an example to youngsters.
“Today’s outcome explains Pascal Ferre’s statements last week, when he stated that I confided in him that my only ambition was to finish my career with more Golden Balls than Lionel Messi,” he wrote on Instagram.
Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski came second, Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho was third and Real Madrid’s French striker Karim Benzema finished fourth.
The Ballon d’Or is voted for by 180 journalists from around the world, although there was no award in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Either Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo (five wins) collected the award every year from 2008 to 2019, apart from in 2018 when Croatia midfielder Luka Modric won it.
Messi had already won the trophy more times than any other player and his seventh success comes after wins in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019.
Lewandowski, who scored 53 goals in all competitions in 2021 for Bayern, was awarded the ‘Striker of the Year’ prize, a new award that was only announced hours before the ceremony began.
Paris St-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, who helped Italy win Euro 2020, won the Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper, while Champions League winners Chelsea were named Club of the Year.
Fuel Subsidy Removal: Don’t paralyse Nigeria’s economy – PFN warns Buhari government
President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke has cautioned the Nigerian Government against further aggravating the suffering of Nigerians through the proposed fuel subsidy removal.
He said the removal of fuel subsidy will lead to hikes in the prices of petroleum products.
In a release issued on Sunday by his Media Office, Oke warned that the implementation of such a policy could increase the hardship currently being experienced by the people of the country.
He lamented that prices of consumables and other items were increasingly getting out of reach of the people, noting that if the proposed subsidy removal is done, it would worsen the hardship of the people of the nation.
“Everybody will feel it, particularly the underprivileged. The negative effects will surely outweigh the positive. The cost of transportation for humans and goods across the country will skyrocket and other things connected which will have a spiral effect on the general living standard of the populace; the suffering will be multi-dimensional. Please, let all stakeholders be sensitive to this avoidable path and do the needful,” he said.
Oke said the situation has become worrisome due to the reduction in the purchasing power of Nigerians caused by the continuous fall in the value of the nation’s currency at the exchange market.
The PFN president, therefore, admonished the government to do all it could to revive the four ailing refineries in the country, with a view to ensuring they operate at an optimal level for a lasting benefit for the country and its people.
“By whatever means, let the Federal Government put its heart into ensuring that our refineries are back to life. In addition, in order to stem the rising cost of living, farmers and others connected to them should be encouraged. This is what can help our economy,” the cleric said.
While maintaining that the Christian body would always support policies that would enhance good governance, he urged the government to put in place tangible palliative measures that could ameliorate the hardship being experienced.
“Without begging the issue, there should be well-defined palliative measures in place that can cushion the effect of the hardship being experienced by Nigerians, especially the commoners. One is not talking about political palliatives that never last. We have seen enough of such,” he said.
Continuing, the bishop pointed out that “an increase in the price of petroleum from its present N165 to N340 per litre can trigger tension and crises in the country which in turn can paralyse our economy if not handled with utmost care”.
On the proposed N5,000 to be paid to about 40 million poor Nigerians by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to ameliorate the effects of the planned fuel subsidy removal, Oke asserted that “Again, the planned introduction of N5,000 for 40 million poor Nigerians is to create a cesspool of corruption. How do you define ‘the poor’? They, mostly, don’t use telephones. They, mostly, don’t have bank accounts. How will the money get to them?”
The renowned cleric advised the government to be wary of policies that could jeopardise the conduct of the 2023 general elections, insisting that all hands must be geared towards steering the wheel of the country to a better place.
As a panacea to the rising cost of food items, the PFN President advised that farmers and relevant stakeholders should be empowered with relevant tools and funds through loans with little interest.
Meanwhile, Oke who is also the presiding Bishop of The Sword of the Spirit Ministries implored the government not to relent in its efforts at ensuring that security challenges in the country become a thing of the past.
New COVID-19 strain: Planned visit of Ramaphosa to Nigeria raises concern
Following the outbreak of a new strain of COVID-19 in South Africa and the travel restrictions imposed on Southern African countries by several countries, concerns have been raised over the proposed visit of the South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, to Nigeria.
Barring any last-minute change, President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to receive Ramaphosa and other top government functionaries of his administration, who are scheduled to undertake a three-day visit to Nigeria between November 29 and December 1.
South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases had revealed that there were 22 positive cases linked to the new strain of COVID-19, adding that the percentage testing positive was “increasing quickly”.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the strain identified as B.1.1.529 as a “variant of concern” and named it “Omicron.”
The heavily-mutated new variant has so far been detected in South Africa, Botswana, and Hong Kong.
This development has prompted the ban of travellers from Southern African countries by the 27-member European Union (EU), and the United States, Britain, Canada, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and UAE.
The EU’s executive “will propose, in close coordination with member states, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region due to the variant of concern B.1.1.529,” EU chief, Ursula Von der Leyen, had tweeted on Friday.
The EU countries are: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.
The US announced on Friday that it would be restricting travel from eight southern African countries over fears of the new variant, which some had expected to be named Nu but which has now been dubbed Omicron.
Travel would be mostly banned starting Monday (tomorrow) from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi, a senior official in President Joe Biden’s administration, had reportedly said
However, only US citizens and permanent residents will still be able to travel from the eight countries.
Canada also banned travellers from seven African countries – Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe – over concerns about the variant.
The United Kingdom had also placed South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini, and Zimbabwe on its red list, which means that direct flights from the six countries were banned from Friday until Sunday (today) at 4 am.
Passengers arriving from these countries from today, at 4 am, would have to book and pay for a government-approved hotel quarantine facility for 10 days.
Ramaphosa’s planned visit has raised concerns in Nigeria following the new strain of COVID-19.
“What is the federal government’s dilemma over the visit? Is Nigeria going to receive the South African President and other officials when other countries are banning travellers from South Africa? Is the federal government going to tell them not to come? Under what structure are they going to come?” a top official of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) queried.
The visit will be President Ramaphosa’s first visit to Nigeria in his official capacity as the substantive president since he was elected some three years ago.
He had visited Nigeria in 2018, as the acting president, following the exit of former President Jacob Zuma from office.
There are about 120 South African firms in Nigeria, including the telecommunication giant, MTN, DSTV whose parent company, Multichoice, remains the number one leading player in the cable TV ecosystem in the country.
However, only a few Nigerian firms are operating in South Africa.
