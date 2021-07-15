APC intimidating PDP governors to join party – Gov. Ishaku

The All Progressives Congress has been intimidating PDP members to join the party, Northern PDP governors have alleged.

The governors asked the Buhari government to stop intimidating members of the PDP into the APC.

The PDP governors alleged that Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), who recently defected to the ruling party did so involuntarily.

Governor Darius Ishaku, Governor of Taraba State said all these while briefing newsmen on Thursday after a meeting at the Taraba State Governors Lodge, Asokoro.

“All governors of the PDP who have joined the ruling APC in recent times did so because of intimidation.

“Most of our members are also being intimidated persistently. We want the intimidation stopped because we’re not comfortable with it.”

“We all resolved that the APC government has not provided the leadership needed in the North. And so, we the PDP governors in the North are not satisfied with the leadership of the APC government in the North.

”And we are drawing the attention that even though the leadership is in the North, our region is being short-changed. We want that observation to be noted.

“We the PDP governors have also resolved that, on our own, we want to continue to do our best for our people as we have already been doing in our various states.”

Other Northern PDP governors who attended the meeting are Samuel Ortom (Benue), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) , Bala Muhammed (Bauchi) and Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa).

The APC National Secretary John Akpanudoehede, who doubles as the party’s Spokesperson, however, dismissed their claims.

He said that governors who joined APC in recent times did so on their own volition.