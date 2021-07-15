POLITICS
APC intimidating PDP governors to join party – Gov. Ishaku
The All Progressives Congress has been intimidating PDP members to join the party, Northern PDP governors have alleged.
The governors asked the Buhari government to stop intimidating members of the PDP into the APC.
The PDP governors alleged that Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), who recently defected to the ruling party did so involuntarily.
Governor Darius Ishaku, Governor of Taraba State said all these while briefing newsmen on Thursday after a meeting at the Taraba State Governors Lodge, Asokoro.
“All governors of the PDP who have joined the ruling APC in recent times did so because of intimidation.
“Most of our members are also being intimidated persistently. We want the intimidation stopped because we’re not comfortable with it.”
“We all resolved that the APC government has not provided the leadership needed in the North. And so, we the PDP governors in the North are not satisfied with the leadership of the APC government in the North.
”And we are drawing the attention that even though the leadership is in the North, our region is being short-changed. We want that observation to be noted.
“We the PDP governors have also resolved that, on our own, we want to continue to do our best for our people as we have already been doing in our various states.”
Other Northern PDP governors who attended the meeting are Samuel Ortom (Benue), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) , Bala Muhammed (Bauchi) and Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa).
The APC National Secretary John Akpanudoehede, who doubles as the party’s Spokesperson, however, dismissed their claims.
He said that governors who joined APC in recent times did so on their own volition.
APC suspends 11 Lai Mohammed’s loyalists
The crisis in the Kwara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has deepened, following the decision of the caretaker committee to ratify the suspension of 11 members loyal to Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed.
The 11 members had dragged the party and the state chairman Abdullahi Abubakar to court.
The approval of the suspension was contained in a letter by the National Secretary, Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Senator James Akpanudoedehe, to Abubakar.
The letter read in part: “the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee ratifies the decision of the Kwara State Caretaker Committee and upholds suspension of the following Party members:
“Joseph Tsado, Bamidele Ogunbayo, Issa Fulani, Imam Abdulkadir, Morufu Olaniyi Yusuf, Saludeen Lukman, Kerebu Fatai, Bola Ajani, Nurudeen Fasasi, Salman Shehu Babatunde and Abdullateef Ahmed Kolawole.”
They have all been barred from taking part in the ongoing registration and revalidation of membership exercise.
The group had kicked against the removal of the erstwhile state chairman, Bashir Bolarinwa.
This led to the split of the APC in the state into two factions with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and Lai Mohammed jostling for control of the party.
2023: I may not be alive to run for second term – Bala Mohammed
The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has said that he may not be alive to run for a second term in office.
The Governor said that it all depends on God and not some unnamed men in the State who want to pull him down, adding that he may even run for the Presidency in 2023.
Bala said that those he described as “Abuja politicians” from the state have nothing to offer other than hatred and treachery.
Bala said that security reports at his disposal indicated that those people were behind the criminality in the state, adding that he knew those masterminding the incidences of kidnappings and criminality in the state.
The governor said this on Tuesday when he distributed cash and starter packs worth N75 million to 500 selected people in Darazo town, located in Darazo Local Government Area.
“Don’t listen to the Abuja politicians who have nothing to offer other than to pull down Bala Mohammed, Kauran Bauchi,” he said.
“By the grace of God, I have become governor with or without them and of course, I will live my time allotted to me by Allah. I may go for a second term, I may not even live to that time; I may go for the presidency, there is nothing they can do. I know what they are doing.
“Those Abuja politicians are not doing anything for us other than bringing mischief. I know some leaders of the state who are busy bringing criminals to the state. I will talk when the time comes. We will prove tough but certainly, we are not afraid of them,” he declared.
Senator Shehu Sani dumps PRP
Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).
He has not declared interest in joining another party but there are feelers he may join the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) any moment from now.
In his resignation letter dated July 9, 2021 addressed to PRP chairman in ward 6, Tudun Wada, Kaduna, Sani said the notice to leave the party was with immediate effect.
It reads: “I wish to officially notify you of my decision to step aside from the Peoples Redemption Party. This notice takes effect from today.
“I hope we shall continue to relate in the spirit of our struggle, our shared history and our common ideological principles.”
Shehu Sani joined the PRP in October 2018 after he failed to win the primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2019 Kaduna central senatorial seat.
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC had cleared Shehu Sani as the only candidate for the primary but Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai kicked against it.
Subsequently, a primary election was conducted in the district and Uba Sani, the preferred candidate of El-Rufai, won the party’s ticket.
