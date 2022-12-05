in POLITICS

PDP hands flag to Lagos gov candidate, Jandor

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party on Monday formally handed the party’s flag to the party’s governorship candidate in Lagos State,Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran.

PDP’s national chairman, Dr, Iyorchia Ayu, gave Adediran the flag during the party’s presidential campaign rally at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

Ayu remarked that voting for the PDP governorship candidate would be of advantage to the people of the state as Adediran is the only credible candidate among other candidates in the other political parties.

Present at the event were dignitaries including the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel, PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, amongst others.

Written by Lekan Oladeinde

