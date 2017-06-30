APC Govs blast Fayose over Buhari comment

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress yesterday warned Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, against playing politics with President Muhammadu Buhari’s health.

Addressing state house reporters in Abuja, the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, described Fayose’s assertion that Buhari was on life support in London as a cheap and hate statement capable of heating up the polity.

Okorocha asked Nigerians to disregard Fayose’s statement which he described as baseless, saying the Ekiti governor was fond of creating confusion.

He noted that anybody could fall ill, maintaining that President Buhari’s health was in the hands of God.

According to Okorocha, there was neither vacuum nor cause for alarm as Acting President Yemi Osinbajo had stabilised Nigeria, hence the need for Nigerians to support him, “as we’re hoping that very soon, Mr. President will come back and join us.”

He said: “I want to advise that Fayose’s statement should not be regarded, it is baseless and there is no substance in that information. What he said is not right, it is uncalled for and that is simply heating up the polity. In our culture and traditions, we do not play politics with people’s lives and anybody can be sick, anybody can be in the hospital.”

He said he did not understand if Fayose was speaking as a person or in his capacity as the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum, “but whatever it is, people must disregard this statement.

“If anybody is to speak about the president’s health, Fayose does not have the qualification to speak for the nation on whether Mr. President should resign or stay. In our culture and tradition, we sympathise with those who go through pains of ill-health; at that time, we don’t wish them death, we wish them well,” he added.

On the allegations that Buhari was being treated with tax payers money and the call for the disclosure of his health status, Okorocha said: “If there is an announcer that President Buhari today lacks money to treat himself abroad, believe me, more than 20 million Nigerians will contribute for his health. So, this is neither here nor there. You must understand what he represents and who he is,” he said.