Thursday, April 6, 2023
APC Governors visit Osinbajo, present certificate of return

Following their re-election on March 18, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state and his Gombe counterpart, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, paid a visit to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors also presented their Certificate of Return to the Vice President.

The two governors who recently visited Prof. Osinbajo expressed their gratitude to the Vice President for his unwavering support for them and the party.

Osinbajo voted in Ikenne, Ogun state during the presidential and governorship elections .

 

