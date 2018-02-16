APC governors in Daura to meet Buhari

Governors of the All Progressives Congress are converging in Daura, Katsina on Friday for a crucial meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari left Abuja Thursday ahead of the meeting.

The President and the governors were earlier scheduled to meet at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday, but the meeting was rescheduled to take place in Daura since Buhari had gone there.

It was gathered the President might finally tell the governors whether or not he would contest the 2019 presidential election.

The agenda of the meeting was not confirmed by the President’s spokesmen, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu.

What was certain however was that the President’s Daura visit is connected to last week’s death of two members of his family.

The governors are also expected to use their visit to Daura to console and give support to Buhari over the deaths.

It was learnt that very serious political developments would be discussed at the meeting.

The President had last week appointed a national leader of the APC, BolaTinubu, to reconcile aggrieved members of the party.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed that Buhari would meet the governors in Daura on Friday.

“Yes, that is very correct,” Shehu said.

He, however, declined comment on the agenda of the meeting.

Also, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said whatever meeting the president has with anyone in Daura would be a private one.