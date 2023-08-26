A social activist and convener of Our-Mumu-Don-Do, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has lambasted the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC over the lingering economic hardships the party has subjected Nigerians to in recent times.

In a post on his official X page, the singer claimed that the ruling party has made life unbearable by snatching peace away from common Nigerians.

He added that the only way to attain the desired peace in the country was not through prayers but through “responsible action against this criminal enterprise.”

He wrote, “APC has murdered sleep for most Nigerians. Verily, verily, I say to you, the peace we deserve cannot come through prayers oooo. Peace will come through responsible action against this criminal enterprise.

“The APC invaders keep making it difficult for the poor man to breathe.”

Days ago, Charly Boy had also lambasted former governor and now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike over allegedly buying of a N300million armoured Lexus LX600 marked with FCT 01 plate number.

Wike, who was sworn in on Monday alongside 44 other ministers appointed by President Bola Tinubu, trended online a day after his inauguration for allegedly buying a N300 million worth amoured Lexus LX600 marked with FCT 01 plate number.

Reacting to the former Rivers State governor’s alleged purchase of the multimillion Naira vehicle, Charly Boy berated the minister for driving such an expensive vehicle in a country where over 20 million children are reportedly out of school with the country’s minimum wage for workers being pegged at N30,000.

He had said, “A minister is driving a 300 million naira vehicle in a country with over 20 million out of school children. A minister is driving a 300 million naira vehicle in a country where the minimum wage is 30,000 naira.

“Please folks stop engaging the defenders of this crime against.”