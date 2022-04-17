APC fails to refund Chairmanship aspirants three weeks after Buhari’s directive

Chairmanship aspirants who stepped down for the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu at the recently held convention of the party have not been refunded the cost of their forms over three weeks after they were promised.

President Muhammadu Buhari had promised that he would ensure that the Expression of Interest and Nomination fees paid by other chairmanship aspirants who stepped down for Adamu are refunded back to the them.

Each of the aspirants paid N20m to obtain the form.

Adamu emerged as the party’s national chairman at the March 26 national convention after other chairmanship aspirants stepped down.

Following the decision of other aspirants to step down, Buhari advised that the leadership of the party to refund the sum paid by each aspirant for the form.

An aspirant to the office of the national chairman, who did not want to be named, said he had approached the party for his N10m but he was asked to be patient.

However, the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, who was one of the chairmanship aspirants that stepped down for Adamu said that he had willingly donated his money to the party and urged other aspirants to do the same.



Akume said: “Those of us who tried to have a shot at the chairmanship slot; we are still members of this party and nothing had distracted us from joining others in finding solutions to the small problems that we have in the APC.



“The issue of directives did not occur whatsoever in our dinner with Mr. president. We ate dinner with him and he appealed to us to build consensus as much as we could.



“And that was basically what we did; it was not a directive and you know who the president is; democratic to the core. The issue of money does not arise. I had willingly donated my own to the party and I believe others would do the same thing.”