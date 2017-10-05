APC expels vice chairman

The Enugu State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has expelled its former vice chairman, Comrade Adolphus Ude from the party.

The expulsion of Ude is coming months after he was suspended alongside ten others for alleged anti party activities and were given seven days to appeal the suspension.

The current vice chairman of the party in the state, Anike Nwoga who briefed reporters in Enugu said Ude failed to appeal his suspension three months after, hence the outright sack.

Nwoga refuted the claim by the sacked former vice chairman “who tried to factionalise the party that the state chairman of the party, Dr. Ben Nwoye has been suspended.”

He insisted that Nwoye remains the state chairman of the party and there was no position like the acting chairman which Ude claims. Nwoga said, “Ben Nwoye is still our chairman. We have no acting chairman. Ude was suspended alongside others sometime ago. But he is now sacked out rightly for failing to file an appeal within the stipulated seven days.

“We discovered that Adolphus Ude was a mole in APC. He worked for the Peoples Democratic Party in the last general election. He and the former women leader of the party (under suspension) were each given an SUV by a chieftain of the PDP. “We know that it is not only Ude that is a mole in APC. There are others.

We know those who participated in choosing candidates for the PDP for the forthcoming local council elections. We shall expose them at the appropriate time,” he said. Nwoga also frowned at the attitude of retired General Chris Eze who was recently appointed an ambassador. Eze who was the state secretary of the party had aligned himself with the position of Ude in the alleged suspension of the state party chairman. “If Eze is a general in the Army, he should know that he is a recruit in politics,” he said.