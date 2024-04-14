APC clears Aiyedatiwa, 15 others for Ondo governorship primary

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has cleared the 16 aspirants seeking their ticket to contest the November 20 Ondo State Governorship election.

The seven-man screening committee, led by Sen. Joshua Lidani, gave all the aspirants the nod to contest the April 20 primary election.

A report submitted to the party’s Directorate of Organisation in Abuja on Saturday said the committee considered eligibility, suitability, character, and support base, among other areas.

Among those cleared were the incumbent Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Isaac Kekemeke, former APC National Vice-Chairman (South West), Olusoji Ehinlanwo, a former member of the House of Assembly, Olugbenga Edema, and Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim.

Others are Mrs Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo, Akinfolarin Samuel, former Commissioner for Finance, Adewale Akinterinwa, Chief Olusola Oke, Ohunyeye Felix and Morayo Lebi.

Also cleared were Garvey Iyanjan; Prof. Francis Faduyile, Mrs Judith Omogoroye, Ifeoluwa Oyedele and Okunjimi John.

“All aspirants demonstrated a willingness to support the aspirant that emerged as the party’s candidate for the November 2024 governorship election,” the report said.

It tasked the party’s leadership to ensure that the April 20 primary election is free, fair, credible and acceptable to all.