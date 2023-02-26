APC clears 3 more House of Reps seats in Kwara

All Progressives Congress(APC) in Kwara state has cleared three more seats at the House of Representatives in the Saturday’s election.

The party had first won the reelection of Hon. Tunji Ajuloopin for Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero/Ekiti Federal constituency in the earlier result of the poll released by the INEC.

Others won by the APC are the reelection of Hon. Ismail Tijani for Oyun/Offa/Ifelodun Federal Constituency of the state , Hon. Muktar Tolani Shagaya for Asa/Ilorin West federal constituency and Hon. Yinka Aluko for Ilorin East/ Ilorin South federal constituency of the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) yesterday declared that APC candidate, Hon. Tijani who polled 24, 103 while PDP candidate, Hon.Hasaan Oyeleke polled 15,247.

Also, Hon. Muktar Shagaya son of busines mogul, Hajia Muinat Shagaya has been elected as the lawmaker representing Ilorin west/Asa federal constituency of the state.

According to INEC result, Shagaya polled 59,019 votes while his major opponent from the PDP secured 45,172 votes.

Also, a former Special Adviser on Special Duties to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Hon. Yinka Aluko emerged as the lawmaker representing Ilorin East/ Ilorin South federal constituency of the state.

He polled 47, 093 to emerge as winner while his PDP opponent Hon. Wahab Issa polled 26, 183