APC chieftain replaces Saraki as Turaki of Ilorin

A former governorship aspirant in Kwara State and member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Saliu Mustapha, has been conferred with the honorary title of Turaki of Ilorin.

The title was first held by Second Republic Senate Leader, late Olusola Saraki, followed by his son, former Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, declared Mr Mustapha as the Turaki of Ilorin on Thursday.

The late Olusola Saraki held the title before he was elevated to the position of a Waziri.

Bukola Saraki stepped into his father’s shoes to bear the title from 2006 until 2018 when he too was turbaned as the Waziri, succeeding his father for the second time.

Mr Mustapha, 48, who is running for the national chair of the APC, becomes the third Turaki of Ilorin emirate.

While announcing new honorary title holders at a grand reception on Thursday, Mr Sulu-Gambari said only those deserving of a title are given.

“If someone is contributing to the development we have to give him a title. Only someone deserving of a title is conferred one. It is our way of appreciating their efforts.”

Another title announced by the emir is the Mutabali of Ilorin, which was bestowed on the state governor’s elder brother, Alimi AbdulRazaq.