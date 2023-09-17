Sunday, September 17, 2023
HomeNEWSAPC chieftain beats Female Ondo commissioner to pulp during palliative distribution
NEWS

APC chieftain beats Female Ondo commissioner to pulp during palliative distribution

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
APC Chieftain Beats Female Ondo Commissioner To Pulp During Palliative Distribution

Commotion erupted in the Arigidi Akoko community of Akoko North-West, Ondo State, on Sunday after a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) allegedly assaulted the State’s Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Adebunmi Osadahun.

It was gathered that the altercation stemmed from a dispute over the distribution of palliatives in Ward 1 of Akoko North-West Local Government Area.

A viral video, widely circulated on social media, shows an aggrieved APC chieftain, dressed in traditional red attire, repeatedly striking the commissioner with a blue chair during the palliative distribution.

Bystanders at the scene eventually intervened, struggling to wrestle the chair away from the APC chieftain.

The commissioner sustained injuries during the assault, with visible blood on her face and a noticeable swelling on her head, caused by blows from the APC chieftain.

Previous article
Tinubu appoints Jamila Ibrahim, Ayodele Olawande as Ministers of Youth
Next article
Nasarawa gov denies visiting Wike to influence tribunal judgment
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network