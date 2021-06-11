APC chairmanship aspirant presents Vice to MC Oluomo (PHOTO)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship candidate in Oshodi/Isolo local government, Kehinde Oloyede Almaroof has officially presented his vice to the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers( NURTW) in Lagos State, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo.

Almaroof presented Modupe Badmus to Oluomo during his visit to the union leader’s house.

Recall that MC Oluomo was instrumental to Almaroof’s victory at the May 29 party primaries.

Almaroof, a former husband of Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, told MC Oluomo he was pleased with Badmus’s choice as his vice.

Almaroof was prevailed upon to pick Badmus after he won the party’s ticket.

He had initially picked another women, Rasheeda Agbabiaka as his running mate in the run-up to the primaries.

If Almaroof wins the July 24 local government election, Badmus will be the first woman to occupy the seat of the vice chairman of Oshodi/Isolo since the country transited from military rule to democratic rule in 1999.