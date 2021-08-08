POLITICS
APC Chairman abducted in Niger
Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted the Zone ‘C’ chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Mallam Aminu Bobi in Mariga local government area.
It was gathered that Bobi was abducted Saturday evening while he was on his farm supervising farmhands working for him.
The gunmen were said to have invaded the farm on six motorcycles, with each motorcycle carrying three people shooting sporadically.
It was further gathered that only Bobi was abducted by the bandits as none of the labourers were abducted.
Attempt to confirm the incident from the police was unsuccessful as the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached as at the time of filing this report.
PDP BoT meets as plot to sack Secondus thickens
An emergency meeting of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been slated for Thursday, August 5.
The meeting will address internal crisis rocking the opposition party, including calls for the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.
The resignation of seven national officers of the party on Tuesday following a sour relationship with Secondus, has ignited a fresh crisis.
The party has been battling with a gale of defections of its top shots including three Governors; David Umahi (Ebonyi), Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) who joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Also Wednesday, a BoT member of the party joined APC.
While tendering their resignations, Deputy National Financial Secretary, Gerald Irona; Deputy National Organising Secretary, Hassan Yakubu; Deputy National Legal Adviser, Ahmed Liman, Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Diran Odeyemi and three others said they quit following the poor management of the party by Secondus.
there have been relentless plots by some stakeholders to sack Secondus as part of efforts to grab the soul of the party ahead of 2023 politicking.
However, controversy is raging over the forces behind the fresh crisis rocking the PDP.
Previously, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike had been fingered as the chief promoter of Secondus removal.
However, some PDP leaders have alleged that the APC is responsible for the current crisis in the opposition party to distract the party from giving the ruling party serious opposition.
There were also speculations that APC leaders had commenced talks with the national officers of the PDP who resigned on Tuesday.
Contacted, the Chairman of the BoT, Senator Walid Jibrin said their today’s meeting was convened to review issues affecting the party and map out strategies to restore it to the path of progress. Jibrin, said the gale of defection rocking the party would also be discussed.
“The BOT is holding a meeting tomorrow (today) to map out strategies on how the party will be on the right track and explore actions to take. The meeting will discuss the issue of the seven deputy secretaries that resigned.
“Nigerians should have complete confidence with the BOT with the view to taking decisions in the interest of the party and Nigerians. Crisis can occur at any time but looking at the crisis, our own is 100 per cent better than the crisis in the APC. We are going to overcome all our problems by this week,” he said.
On Secondus, he said, “It is very normal for people to call on leaders to resign if they see something wrong about the person’s leadership. We are going to discuss the matter and we will act accordingly”.
Primate Ayodele: APC will lose 2023 presidential election
Popular cleric, Primate Elijah Ayodele has prophesied that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) will lose the 2023 Presidential election.
The leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Wednesday, warned the All Progressives Congress, APC, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.
Primate Ayodele revealed that the APC will lose the presidential election if the economic and security challenges faced by the country at the moment was not addressed immediately.
In a statement by his Media Office, the clergy man said Nigerians were tired with APC and that the “only way the party can redeem its image is by working on the many issues faced by the country or else, the presidential seat will be lost gallantly in 2023.”
He revealed that there will be a serious uprising against election rigging in the country in 2023, explaining that the party should seat up immediately.
Also, he warned the leaders to quickly address the legal issues facing the party if they don’t want to be cheaply sent out of their present strongholds in the country.
Insecurity: Primate Ayodele releases fresh prophecies on open grazing ban, S/East, IBB, others
‘’If APC does not handle the economic and security challenges of the country well, they will lose the presidential seat in 2023. Nigeria is getting to a stage where rigging will be totally restricted by the citizens, this will be seen in the coming election in Anambra, if they don’t seat up immediately, they will lose the federal seat of power.
‘’Also, they should work on the legal aspect of the party or else, they will be cheaply sent out of their present strongholds,’’ he said.
On the coming election in Anambra, Primate Ayodele stood his ground on his word that the ruling party will not win.
‘’In Anambra, APC should forget about it, the people don’t want APC, Nigerians don’t want APC. The only thing they can do is to make Nigeria move forward or else, God’s anger will be upon the leaders of the party,” he stated.
PDP hits back at Jega, says APC, Buhari failed Nigerians
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, not to further infuriate Nigerians by trying to dry-clean the rudderless, inept and debauched All Progressives Congress (APC), despite the unbearable devastation the APC has brought to our nation in a space of six years.
The party was reacting to Jega’s comments, urging Nigerians not to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP) henceforth.
He alleged that the two major political parties were like Siamese twin and it was high time Nigerians look for a credible alternative.
But the PDP in a statement on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan asserted that trying to compare the incompetent and decadent APC to the highly productive and development-oriented PDP is an unpardonable disservice to the nation .
Read the PDP’s statement below:
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cautions former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, not to further infuriate Nigerians by trying to dry-clean the rudderless, inept and debauched All Progressives Congress (APC), despite the unbearable devastation the APC has brought to our nation in a space of six years.
The PDP asserts that trying to compare the incompetent and decadent APC to the highly productive and development-oriented PDP is an unpardonable disservice to our nation and calls to question the sense of judgment of Profession Jega.
The PDP further holds as worrisome that Prof. Jega, who only recently and rightly so, described the APC and the Buhari administration as a failure, is now attempting an image laundering with such a warped comparison, just a few weeks after he was offered a juicy appointment as Chairman of Governing Council of University of Jos by President Buhari.
It is indeed unfortunate that Prof. Jega, as a professor of political science, could portray an ignorance of the manifest contrasts between the robust fortunes of our nation under the PDP and the wasteland she has become under the APC.
Perhaps the Professor needs to be reminded of how the PDP worked hard to revamp our nation’s economy, paid off our huge foreign debts and went ahead to grow the economy to become the largest investment hub in Africa as well as one of the fastest growing economies in the world, with Fitch B+ rating; only for the APC to wreck the economy and turned our nation into the world poverty capital and a debtor country in a space of six years.
Prof. Jega must also be reminded how the PDP reinvigorated the private sector with new businesses and employments springing up in critical sectors of telecoms, aviation, agriculture, manufacturing, oil and gas, education, retailing, hospitality, healthcare and banking among others
.Today, under the APC and Buhari, these gains have been wrecked with massive closure of businesses, which saw over 60 million Nigerians losing their means of livelihood, with alarming 33.3 percent unemployment rate and over 82.9 million more and about 25 million families not being able to afford their daily meals as our country ranks 98th out of 107 in Global Hunger Index, due to the obnoxious policies of the APC and President Buhari.
Perhaps the former INEC chairman has forgotten how the PDP stabilized our fiscal economy and handed over our naira to the APC at N160 to a dollar only for the APC to wreck our currency to a dismal N510 to a dollar. He may have also forgotten how the PDP handed over the cost of fuel at N87 per liter and how the APC has hiked it to N165 per liter with attendant pressure on our economy.
We invite Professor Jega to note how the PDP ran an all-inclusive and transparent administration that guaranteed freedom of speech, equity, fairness as well as free and fair elections, which he attested to; and how the APC, had been running a massively corrupt, insensitive, divisive and exclusionist administration that has destroyed our national cohesion and turned our nation into a battle field.
As professor of political science, Prof. Jega ought to know that while the PDP is an ideologically based political party, the APC is just a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) operated on the basis of deception and that is why it has failed in all ramification and now fizzled in the eyes of the law.
Nigerians are already confronting the fact of the failures of the APC as well as President Buhari and would therefore not require a manipulative tendency of any individual seeking political relevance ahead of 2023.
After all, the roles which Prof Jega played in bringing this failed party and administration into office are still fresh in the hearts of Nigerians.
