APC cancels ‘welcome party’ for Tinubu
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has canceled the welcome party being organised for the National leader of the party and former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu.
The grand welcome was billed to hold on Sunday at the Nigeria Police College in Ikeja.
The welcome party was supposed to coincide with the arrival of Tinubu in Nigeria after spending months overseas for medical care.
However, Tinubu returned quietly to Nigeria on Friday, shunning any fanfare.
His arrival was said to have caught many leaders of the party by surprise.
It was gathered that Tinubu was not too disposed to the idea of the rally considering the mood of the nation.
“Asiwaju is not disposed to the elaborate rally planned to receive him by his supporters because of the mood of the nation, that’s why he came in quietly, unannounced,” said a source who craves anonymity.
Again, the former Lagos governor is not physically fit yet to stand the rigours of a physical rally.
“Tinubu has quietly returned tonight. He returned quietly but can’t stand the rigours of a physical rally,” said another source close to Tinubu.
Recall that Tinubu confirmed that he went through a challenging health crisis, saying his “physiotherapy was gruesome.”
Tinubu stated this while addressing members of the House of Representatives northern caucus who visited him in London last Friday.
The former governor, who had been in the United Kingdom for the last three months since undergoing knee surgery, told the gathering, “Because of God and people like you, I am well. It is just the physio (physiotherapy) that is gruesome.”
Announcing the cancellation of the welcome party through a circular signed by Alhaji Tunde Balogun (APC State Chairman), and Alhaji Maroun Are (GAC Secretary) to the party leaders at the ward and local government levels, the organisers said Sunday’s welcome party being organised for Tinubu would not be held as earlier scheduled.
The organisers did not give a specific reason for the change of plan.
In the circular obtained by NewsDay on Friday, the APC leaders were told that a new arrangement for welcoming Tinubu would be announced later.
“Dear leader/GAC member, you are hereby informed of change in plans/arrival of our National Leader billed for Sunday.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, the plans/arrival have been put on hold.
A new plan/arrival will be unfolded soon. Sorry for any inconvenience this hold may have caused. Thank you,” the circular said.
PDP NEC approves zoning of Chairmanship to North
The National Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the zoning of the position of the national chairman to the north.
The zoning committee of the opposition party under the chairmanship of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State had made the recommendation public last week.
However, he had said no decision had been taken on where the presidency will be zoned to.
This had generated heated controversy within the party as some stakeholders kicked against zoning of chairmanship.
Top shots of the party, including governors, presidential aspirants and others were in last-minute lobbying for the council’s decision on zoning to favour them.
A sharp crack was created after the zoning of the chairmanship to the North. It was gathered that PDP governors from the South led by Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State pushed for the zoning of the chairmanship to North.
The move is aimed at paving the way for the emergence of a southern candidate as the party’s presidential candidate.
The southern governors are demanding that the next president of the country must come from their region.
Briefing journalists at the end of Thursday’s NEC meeting, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, NEC had ratified the zoning of chairmanship to the north.
He added that all positions in the party currently occupied by people from the South will go to the North and vice versa.
Ologbondiyan added that NEC also agreed that the October 30 convention date was intact.
Anambra 2021: INEC releases final list of candidates
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of candidates for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.
Valentine Ozigbo’s name was published alongside his running mate, Mrs Azuka Enemo, as gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Also in the 18 candidates list published on Thursday were Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Sen. Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The list signed by Mr Festus Okoye, National Commissioner in charge of INEC’s Information and Voter Education Committee also had Sen Ifeanyi Uba as the candidate of Young Progressives Party (YPP) while Dr Obiora Okonkwo would fly the flag of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).
Others were Obiora Agbasimalo, Labour Party; Dr Godwin Maduka, Accord Party’s; Bennet Etiaba, ( AA); Chidozie Nwankwo,( AAC); Akachukwu Nwankpo (ADC), Afam Ume-ezeoke (ADP); Geoffrey Onyejegbu (APM); Philip Echetebu (APP), Okeke Chika Jerry (BOOT Party).
Leonard Ohajinkpo will contest on the platform of NNPP, Afam Ezenwafor for NRM, Nnamdi Nwawuo for PRP and Obinna Uzoh for SDP.
In a reaction, Ozigbo said the election was winnable for him as the PDP had the brightest chance among all the parties in the contest going by the vigorous campaigns he had ran and the feedback received.
According to him, in spite of the handful of defections, we retain the comparative advantage of the grassroots.
“Our team is more resolute because we know the hope of Anambra people lies on us. We are going to spare nothing to ensure we get it right at the grassroots and win this election.
“There will be a better story to tell at the end,” Ozigbo said.
Where Nigeria’s President Comes From In 2023 Not Important ― Atiku Abubakar
Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has said the decisions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on zoning and others will determine its chances in 2023.
Speaking during the opening session of the party’s 94th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held at the PDP National Secretariat, on Thursday, Atiku said the PDP has the right to determine its rules on how the party should be governed while the people of Nigeria also have the right to determine who govern them.
Atiku’s political allies have confirmed that he is warming up to contest for president in 2023.
But his party, the PDP has zoned the chairmanship slot to the North, indicating that its presidential ticket would go to the South.
Atiku, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 general election, said where the president comes from has never been the problem of Nigeria.
The former Vice President said PDP governors and other members of the party had in 2003, asked him to contest for president on grounds because they did not want Obasanjo to win a second term, but he refused.
“The PDP has the right to determine its rules on how the party should be governed. The people of Nigeria also have the right to determine who govern them.”
“Where the president comes from has never been the problem of Nigeria. There is no such thing as a president from Southern Nigeria or a president from Northern Nigeria.
“There is only one president from Nigeria, for Nigeria, by Nigerians. Talking about inclusions, I would like to see a new National Working Committee (NWC) of our party, our great party that has sizable numbers of our youth and women.
“The decision of NEC today will either see PDP into the villa in 2023 or not. Since the inception, this party has faced serious challenges and have risen above sentiments to solve those challenges and moved forward.
“Now let me come to historical events, which I said I was going to cite. Those of us who served in the constitutional conference, which drafted the current constitution of Nigeria, sure, remember that after we finished the draft of that constitution, we all met as members of the constitutional conference and resolved to correct the injustice that was done to a particular part of this country.
“And we said in whichever party you found yourself, your presidential candidate must come from the southwest because Abiola had won election, not only did he win, he was killed.
“So we all agreed as members, and we went out of the constitutional conference, and we formed our parties, those of us formed PDP others formed ANPP, those who forms AD formed AD.
“At the end of the day, there were two alliances in two parties. PDP brought General Obasanjo, ANPP brought Olu Falae. This is to show you that Nigerians have a sense of fairness.
“More or less distinguished members of NEC in 2003, all the PDP governors and some members of the party met me at the villa and said, they were not going to support President Obasanjo for a second term, that I should run.
“I now referred them to the resolution of NEC, where NEC, decided that power should remain in the Southwest for eight years. How do you want me to go against the resolution of NEC and I turned it down, and we moved on. So this country has a sense of fairness. This country has a sense of justice, this country has a sense of fairness.
“Therefore, this thing that is in-built in our party, we should be able to use it, to embed it, to make sure today’s deliberation is in the best interest of our party, in the best interest of Nigeria, which will ultimately give us the victory that we asked for, to go back to the villa,” Atiku said.
