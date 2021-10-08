APC cancels ‘welcome party’ for Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has canceled the welcome party being organised for the National leader of the party and former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu.

The grand welcome was billed to hold on Sunday at the Nigeria Police College in Ikeja.

The welcome party was supposed to coincide with the arrival of Tinubu in Nigeria after spending months overseas for medical care.

However, Tinubu returned quietly to Nigeria on Friday, shunning any fanfare.

His arrival was said to have caught many leaders of the party by surprise.

It was gathered that Tinubu was not too disposed to the idea of the rally considering the mood of the nation.

“Asiwaju is not disposed to the elaborate rally planned to receive him by his supporters because of the mood of the nation, that’s why he came in quietly, unannounced,” said a source who craves anonymity.

Again, the former Lagos governor is not physically fit yet to stand the rigours of a physical rally.

“Tinubu has quietly returned tonight. He returned quietly but can’t stand the rigours of a physical rally,” said another source close to Tinubu.

Recall that Tinubu confirmed that he went through a challenging health crisis, saying his “physiotherapy was gruesome.”

Tinubu stated this while addressing members of the House of Representatives northern caucus who visited him in London last Friday.

The former governor, who had been in the United Kingdom for the last three months since undergoing knee surgery, told the gathering, “Because of God and people like you, I am well. It is just the physio (physiotherapy) that is gruesome.”

Announcing the cancellation of the welcome party through a circular signed by Alhaji Tunde Balogun (APC State Chairman), and Alhaji Maroun Are (GAC Secretary) to the party leaders at the ward and local government levels, the organisers said Sunday’s welcome party being organised for Tinubu would not be held as earlier scheduled.

The organisers did not give a specific reason for the change of plan.

In the circular obtained by NewsDay on Friday, the APC leaders were told that a new arrangement for welcoming Tinubu would be announced later.

“Dear leader/GAC member, you are hereby informed of change in plans/arrival of our National Leader billed for Sunday.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the plans/arrival have been put on hold.

A new plan/arrival will be unfolded soon. Sorry for any inconvenience this hold may have caused. Thank you,” the circular said.