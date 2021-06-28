POLITICS
APC begins sale of forms for congresses on July 1
The All Progressives Congress (APC) said it plans to begin the sale of forms for its congresses on July 1
Prof. Al-Mustapha Medaner, APC Director of Organisation, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.
Medaner said the decision followed the approval of the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party.
He said purchase of forms for ward congresses would take place from July 1 to July 7.
The inauguration of ward and local government congresses, screening and screening appeals committee would hold on July 10.
Medaner said screening of aspirants for the ward positions would take place from July 12 to July 16, while inauguration of ward and local government congresses and congresses appeals committee would hold on July 19 and ward congresses on July 24.
He said that appeals arising from ward congresses would be entertained from July 26 to July 29.
“Purchase of forms for the local government positions will be from July 26 to July 30 and screening of aspirants for local government party positions will be from July 19 to July 26,” he said.
Medaner said that appeals arising from local government congresses would be entertained from Aug.16 to Aug. 20.
He said the sales of forms for state executives positions would take place from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27, while inauguration of screening, screening appeals committee for state executives would hold on Aug. 30.
“Screening of aspirants for state executives will be from Sept.6 to Sept. 8 and appeals arising from screening for state executives will hold from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15.
“State congresses will hold on Sept. 18 and appeals arising from state congresses will hold from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21.
“By this notice, aspirants will purchase forms as follows: ward chairman – N10, 000; ward vice chairman, secretary and treasurer – N5,000, other offices – N 2,000.
“Local government chairman – N25,000, local government vice chairman, secretary and treasurer – N15,000.00; other offices – N10, 000,” he said.
Medaner said female and physically challenged aspirants would pay 50 per cent of the prescribed fees for each positions.
POLITICS
APC Primary: Uba berates Ngige over calls for cancellation
Senator Andy Uba has berated the Minister of Labour and employment, Senator Chris Ngige for calling for the cancelation of the All Progressives Congress, APC, primary election in Anambra State.
In the primary election held on Saturday, Uba was declared the winner by the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun-led election committee.
Uba was declared winner of the election on Sunday morning, with 11 other aspirants protesting his victory.
Senator Andy Uba has berated the Minister of Labour and employment, Senator Chris Ngige for calling for the cancelation of the All Progressives Congress, APC, primary election in Anambra State.
In the primary election held on Saturday, Uba was declared the winner by the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun-led election committee.
Uba was declared winner of the election on Sunday morning, with 11 other aspirants protesting his victory.
Anambra: Andy Uba wins APC primary election
Director-General of the Andy Uba campaign organization, Chief Sir Paul Chukwuma, who spoke on his behalf, praised the doggedness of APC members who remained patient all through the process.
He said, “The call for postponement of the primary to a later date by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige (OON) is wrong.
“We fault the call and wonder why the Leader of the party in Anambra State will call for a postponement of an election that has ended successfully just because the outcome was not going in favour of his preferred candidate.”
According to Chukwuma, the stand by Dr. Chris Ngige lends credence to the rumours going round that he is in cohort with the ruling APGA to support a weak aspirant to emerge as APC candidate in order to pave way for the APGA governorship candidate to have a smooth run.
Chukwuma, also berated those aspirants that alleged irregularities in the primary election for raising false alarms.
He noted that all the aspirants were given everything they needed by the Primary Election Committee but some were angry that they couldn’t hijack the whole process hence the resort to blackmail and cheap propaganda.
POLITICS
Andy Uba emerges APC governorship candidate in Anambra
Senator Andy Uba has emerged as the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Anambra State.
Uba secured 230,201 votes to defeat 13 other aspirants and emerge as the party’s candidate for the November 6 governorship election.
The Chairman of the APC primary election panel and Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, announced the outcome of the poll at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Agulu Lake, early on Sunday morning.
Uba’s closest rival in the election, Johnbosco Onunkwo, polled 28,746 votes, out of the 348,490 total votes cast.
The full results as announced by the election committee for each of the candidates are:
Senator Andy Uba – 230, 201; Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo – 21, 281; George Moghalu – 18,596; Paul Orajiaka – 4, 348; Geoff Onyejeagbu – 3, 414; Azuka Okwuosa – 17,189; Nwokafor Daniel – 3,335; Ikoobasi Mokelu – 3,727; Kwebuike Ifeanyi – 1,466; Godwin Okonkwo – 5, 907; Ben Etiaba – 4,244; Onuwkwo John Bosco – 28, 746; Edozie Madu – 3,636 and Maxwell Okoye – 2,540
The election committee had adopted the open ballot mode, also known as Option A4 to conduct the primary election.
POLITICS
PDP produces 2 governorship candidates in Anambra
One party, two candidates. That was the story of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Anambra as two factions produced two candidates in parallel primaries.
Mr Valentine Ozigbo, former CEO Transcorp PLC emerged winner in one of the primaries, while Senator Ugochukwu Uba, emerged the candidate in the other.
Mr Philip Shuaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo State and Head of the Electoral Panel announced Ozigbo’s victory at the Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre, Awka on Saturday.
He said Ozigbo polled 62 votes and was closely trailed by Dr Obiora Okonkwo who garnered 58 votes.
Mrs Uche Ekwunife, representing Anambra Central in the Senate was third with 44 votes.
Dr Winston Udeh got 12 votes to come fourth in the contest while Mr Chris Azubogu representing Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo got 10 votes.
Other aspirants were Dr Godwin Maduka, five votes; Ms Genevieve Ekwochi three votes; Mrs Chidi Onyemelukwue two votes; Chief Walter Okeke, two votes and Dr Ifenna Okwenna one vote.
A total of 16 aspirants contested for the PDP ticket out of which 12 were present at the venue and three withdrew from the race.
Earlier, Sen. Ugochukwu Uba had emerged winner of the PDP primary organised by Chief Chukwudi Umeaba led faction of the party.
The Umeaba primary was held at the Paul University Complex, Awka.
The PDP in Anambra is divided between the Chief Ndubuisi led State Executive Committee and Umeaba led acting Caretaker Committee, following a judgement of an Abuja High Court on June 9.
Latest News
- NNPC proposes N114.3bn deduction from June remittance to FAAC as petrol subsidy bites harder
- Army Chief orders troops to destroy insurgents’ enclaves in North-east
- PDP summons emergency meeting over Gov Matawalle’s defection to APC
- One dead, children, others injured as masquerades attack Muslims
- Buhari’s emissaries seek Emir of Bichi’s daughter’s hand in marriage to President’s son
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Red flags to look out for during sex!
-
NEWS2 days ago
2021 UTME: JAMB suspends use of USSD code, announces 4 new steps on how to check results
-
NEWS1 day ago
Kemi Olunloyo makes a U-turn, declares total support for Buhari
-
LIFESTYLES5 hours ago
How to give a blow job: 5 tips on how to do it right!
-
NEWS1 day ago
PDP loses Zamfara Governor, Matawalle to APC
-
NEWS2 days ago
VIDEO: Nigerian Reverend sisters dancing to Wasiu Ayinde’s hit song ‘Ade Ori Okin’
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Denmark crush Wales to reach Euro 2020 quarter-final
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Andy Uba emerges APC governorship candidate in Anambra