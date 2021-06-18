POLITICS
APC awaits president’s nod to fix convention date
President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to approve the date for the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention, it was learnt on Thursday.
Already, a proposal on the national convention has been submitted to the Commander-in-Chief by the Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (ECPC) head by Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni.
Last week, the Caretaker Committee Secretary Senator James Akpanudoedehe, had hinted that the President, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, APC governors and other stakeholders will determine the date for the convention.
APC Governors’ Forum Chairman, Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu said the timetable for the Congresses and the National Convention were before President Buhari.
Bagudu said: “There is a proposal before Mr. President and once he approves it, the National Caretaker Committee will announce the date.
He told reporters in Abuja that the forum considered the timetable proposed by the Committee and made some inputs into it, so that the exercise will comply with Electoral Law and the constitution of the party.
Bagudu added: “We considered the timetable and we have made some inputs particularly to comply with the Electoral Law and the party’s constitution. Remember we governors are just one organ of the party (though a very important organ).”
Asked if the meeting agreed on a specific date for the Convention, Bagudu said: “There is a proposal before Mr. President and once he approves it, the National Caretaker Committee will announce the date.”
He, however, added that the Forum advised the Caretaker Committee “to ensure that they consult with all, so that at the end of the day, the final output will be such that all party members will be happy.”
Bagudu said that the Forum passed vote of confidence on the Gov. Buni-led National Caretaker Committee for the progress recorded by the party under its leadership.
He added: “We took report from the National Chairman of the Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State and we commended the Caretaker Committee under his able leadership for all the successes recorded by the party, particularly that on daily bases people are joining the party.
“Even in the last few months, we had former Gov. Gbenga Daniel, the governors of Eboyin State and Cross River State, former Speaker, members of the National and State Assemblies, many illustrious citizens of Nigeria and we are still counting.
“This is a testament to the fact that APC is Nigeria’s preffered party. It is the party Nigerians will continue to aspire and continue to be proud of. We also appreciate the successes recorded despite the constraints of limited economy.”
Last week Akpanduoehehe told reporters that the Committee had approved the timetable and schedule of activities for the party’s Congresses from ward to zonal level. But, he was silenced on the national convention.
However a week after directing the party’s Director of Organization, Prof. Al-Mustspha Ussiju Medaner to release the the timetable, the party is still keeping to it to its chest.
December 8, last year emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party after granting six months tenure extension to the Caretaker Committee, the NEC directed the Committee to ensure the completion of it’s assignment and ensure that a new National Working Committee (NWC).
POLITICS
YPP clears Ubah for Anambra governorship election
The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Ifeanyi Ubah, was on Thursday cleared to fly the flag of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) during the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State.
The national leadership of YPP presented Ubah with a certificate of clearance during its meeting in Abuja.
Speaking with reporters after collecting the certificate, Ubah insisted that the ongoing security situation in the South East would not affect the conduct of the Governorship poll already fixed for November this year by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
He expressed optimism that the YPP would emerge victorious, saying that other political parties do not have the interest of Anambra State at heart. The Anambra South lawmaker also debunked rumours that the YPP is allegedly behind the crisis bedevilling the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Grand Alliance in the state.
POLITICS
PDP Govs tackle Garba Shehu, say he’s ignorant
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors has berated Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, for accusing them of not helping to find solutions to the problems bedevilling the nation.
The party also said it was appalled by the unwarranted attack and name-calling by the presidency against its governors, stressing that the governors elected on its platform do not peddle falsehood like the presidency.
The PDP governors and the party were reacting to Wednesday’s statement by Shehu, in which he said the decisions made at the Monday meeting of the governors, including the call on the federal government to reconsider the suspension of Twitter’s operations in Nigeria showed that the party could not be trusted with national leadership in the future.
He also accused the governors of leading efforts to frustrate moves by the federal government to reinstate the local government system as the third tier of government.
But in a statement by the Director-General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Hon. Cyril Maduabum, the governors said the statement from the presidency betrayed the abysmal ignorance and the lack of appreciation of the issues raised in the PDP governors’ communiqué after a meeting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.
The PDP governors added that it is unbelievable that such a low-quality response could come from Nigeria’s seat of power.
They described as a pity the presidency’s comments on the non-remittance of funds by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to the Federation Account.
“The duty and responsibility of NNPC to pay revenues into the Federation Account is not a matter of discretion by NNPC. It is an imposition of law,” they said.
The governors cited Section 162 (1) of the 1999 Constitution as altered to support their position.
They said: “It was a demonstration of impunity and gross abuse of the law for NNPC to continue to disregard the unmistakable mandatory constitutional provisions of the law.
“It is even more shocking for the presidency as to embody the desecration of our constitution in such a flippant, brazen and unserious manner as portrayed by the presidential spokesman.”
The governors stated that the president could not change the constitution at his pleasure.
“Perhaps, these matters are too complex for Garba Shehu to comprehend,” the governors stated.
The governors noted that Shehu celebrates the fact that naira is now over N500 to a dollar in the parallel market.
They said: “If his statement represents the thinking of the APC federal government, then we are in more trouble than we think. The implication of the fall of the naira for the cost of goods and services, including the price of food and basic needs of Nigerians are becoming unbearable for the average Nigerian.
“Perhaps the most insensitive is on the issue of Twitter suspension. How can a presidential spokesman be so stone-deaf? He is unable to see the grave assault of freedom of speech embodied therein. He doesn’t see the need to motivate our youths. He trivialises serious matters of state. It is very unfortunate.
“He repeats his assault on the sensibility of Nigerians in the way he addresses the herder – farmers’ conflict. Calling the legitimate request for ramping up ranching as a denial of the right of Nigerians to live and work anywhere in Nigeria is perhaps the most illogical of the entire response.”
The PDP supported its governors, saying that it was appalled by the unwarranted attack and name calling by the presidency against them.
The party described as not presidential and pedestrian, a statement by Buhari’s aide, in which he described the PDP governors as peddlers of fake news, just because they pointed to his failures and proffered solutions to the challenges facing the nation.
A statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said: “For the avoidance of doubts, the PDP insists that our governors are responsible and responsive leaders, who have always shown concerns towards the plight of Nigerians.
“It is on the record that they attend to the wishes of Nigerians in their respective states and do not by any whim, recourse to the peddling of fake news and lies like the Buhari’s presidency and his All Progressives Congress (APC).”
The PDP said Nigerians would not forget how the president and his party came to power by means of fake news, lies, falsehood, fake promises, deceit, beguilements and negative innuendos, a scope they had widened and deepened in the last six years.
It added that it was on record that never in the history of Nigeria had Nigerians had a presidency that so thrives on lies like to the extent that Nigerians have even given one of its ministers the appellation of a “liar.”
PDP said Buhari openly resorted to false claims when he told Nigerians that his administration has pulled 10.5 million Nigerians out of poverty in the last two years only for the World Bank to do a fact-check and discovered that, to the contrary, 7.8 million Nigerians have rather been dragged below the poverty line in the last 12 months.
POLITICS
APC fires Kebbi chairman, others over missing funds
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State has removed its caretaker Chairman, Bala Sani Kangiwa.
Kangiwa is accused of misappropriating funds earmarked for the inauguration of party executives in wards and local government areas.
The state chapter has since presented the acting Chairman, Abubakar Kana, to Governor Atiku Bagudu.
The officials explained that stakeholders agreed to replace Kangiwa after investigation of the allegations against him.
The caretaker Assistant Secretary, Zayyanu Aliero, narrated what led to the suspension of Kangiwa; the Treasurer, Garba Musa; and Financial Secretary, Aliyu Bature.
Aliero confirmed that former Public Relations Officer, Sani Dododo, willingly tendered his resignation.
“Based on legal advice and in consonance with the APC constitution, 51 out of the 57 executive members at the state and local government levels approved the suspension of the caretaker chairman, treasurer and financial secretary as a disciplinary measure,” he said.
