APC announces July 31 as commencement date for ward, LG, state congresses

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced new dates for its 2021 Ward, Local Government Areas and State Congresses.

The congress will now commence on July 31.

The party had on July 6 announced the postponement of the exercise indefinitely.

The party had written the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to convey its decision to postpone the exercise.

However, the party in a letter to INEC dated July 12, 2021 announced the new dates for the congresses.

The letter, which was signed by the duo of the National Chairman of APC’s Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC and Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni as well as the National Secretary of the CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe was addressed to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu .

The initial timetable released by the party fixed sale of the nomination form for Ward Congress for 1st to 7th July; inauguration of Ward/LGA Congress Screening/Screening Appeal Committees for 10th July 2021; Ward Congress for 24th July, Local Government Congress for 14th August 2021 and the State Congress for 18th September 2021.