POLITICS
APC announces activities, timetable for 2022 Ekiti, Osun governorship elections
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the schedule of activities and timetable for the Ekiti and Osun Governorship Elections.
John Akpan Udodehe, National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) issued a statement on Tuesday.
The scribe said the announcement is in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and INEC guidelines.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fixed June 18, 2022 and July 16, 2022 for the polls in Ekiti and Osun respectively.
For Ekiti, Notice of Election to the State Chapter was on Monday November 15; Sale of Forms (National Secretariat) on Tuesday November 16.
Last Day for Submission of Completed Forms and accompanying documents (National Secretariat) is Tuesday January 11; Screening of Aspirants on Thursday January 13.
Publication of claims and objections: Monday January 17; Screening Appeals on Wednesday January 19.
Primary Election: Saturday January 22, while Election Appeal will be held on Wednesday January 26.
For Osun, Notice of Election to the State Chapter on Wednesday November 17; Sale of Forms (National Secretariat): Thursday November 18.
Last Day for Submission of Completed Forms and accompanying documents (National Secretariat) on Friday February 18; Screening of Aspirants on Tuesday February 22.
Publication of claims and objections: Friday February 25; Screening Appeals on Monday February 28.
Primary Election: Saturday March 5, while Election Appeal will be held on Thursday March 10.
APC fixed the cost of forms at N22.5 million – nomination form costs N20million; expression of interest form costs N2.5million.
However, female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants are to pay 50% of the prescribed fees.
POLITICS
Anambra: APC sacks publicity secretary for congratulating Soludo
The Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has sacked its public secretary, Mr. Okelo Madukaife over alleged anti party activities, including congratulating the winner of the just concluded governorship election, Professor Charles Soludo.
The state chairman of the party, Mr. Basil Ejidike stated this at a press briefing in Awka. He said that Okelo was suspended in June this year and therefore has no reason to be parading himself as an official of APC.
But the embattled publicity secretary said the chairman is on his own, adding that he has been performing his duties as the spokesman of the party.
According to the party chairman, Okelo has continued to parade himself to the public as publicity secretary to the extent that he appeared on a national television to congratulate Prof Chukwuma Soludo as the winner of the governorship election when the party hierarchy was still studying the outcome of the exercise.
He recalled that Okelo did not challenge his suspension after a panel found him guilty.
Ejidike said: ” kelo was suspended in June this year. Someone who was suspended from the party went on air claiming to be making statements on behalf of the party and we feel disturbed. We feel that such a situation should not be allowed.
“If you are not with the party, you are not with it. You cannot be out of the party and still be speaking for the party.
“Since June 2021, Okelo has been raining abuses on APC and its leadership and to put the records straight, he has not been attending meetings and activities of the party.
“His suspension followed his indictment over his involvement in anti party activities.
“He has since then been replaced by the state assistant publicity secretary, Mr. Nonso Chinwuba in line with the constitution of the party.
“The party therefore enjoins the general public and the media in particular to desist from dealing with him as agent of APC. As it stands, Okelo Madukaife does not belong to APC.
On behalf of APC, I want to state that the statements credited to the suspended publicity secretary, Mr. Okelo Madukaife were not the position of the APC in Anambra State.
“We wish to state categorically that as far as the Anambra Governorship poll is concerned we have not congratulated anybody as the party is still studying the situation with a view to approaching the court to challenge the poll”.
Reminded the the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige and Director General of the National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, Chief George Moghalu who are chieftains of the APC in state had already congratulated Soludo, Ejidike said they did that as individuals and not as officials of the party.
When contacted on the telephone, Madukaife said he remained the state’s publicity secretary.
He said: “I am still doing my work very effectively; discharging my duties as the publicity secretary of the party in the state.
“Our party cannot be sold to anybody. Our position that there were no governorship primaries in Anambra as stated by our chapter remains firm, fixed and unshakable. It’s the truth registered in the minds of all members of APC in the state.
“Ejidike is on his own. The whole chapter has discovered that he is a sellout; We have been managing him for the sake of our own image”.
breaking
Lagos: Tribunal declares PDP candidate winner of LG election
The Appeal Tribunal hearing cases on the Lagos local government election has declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) councillorship candidate for Oriade Ward A, Kirikiri, Oriade Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Mustapha Olanrewaju, as winner of the election in the ward.
The tribunal also ordered the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Onyeahasi Omolabake, to cease parading herself as councillor for the ward.
The chairman of the five-man appeal tribunal, Justice Morenike Obadina, in the judgement delivered at the Central Business District, Alausa, Ikeja, ordered that the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) to issue a Certificate of Return to Olanrewaju.
In compliance with the tribunal’s directives, the LASIEC Chairman, Justice Ayotunde Phillips (retd), yesterday issued a Certificate of Return to the PDP candidate.
A statement by LASIEC’s Head of Public Affairs, Tope Ojo, the chairman stated that the certificate earlier issued to Onyeahasi has been withdrawn and rendered invalid.
POLITICS
ANAMBRA POLL: Soludo gets Certificate of Return on Friday
The National Independent electoral commission, INEC, has said it will issue the certificate of return to the winner of the just concluded Anambra gubernatorial election, Professor Charles Soludo on Friday (today).
The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Barr. Festus Okoye in a statement said the commission will issue Certificates of Return to Prof. Soludo and the deputy governor elect on Friday.
“Following the conclusion of the election and as provided for in Section 75 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), certificates of return will be presented to the Governor-elect and Deputy Governor-elect tomorrow Friday 12th November 2021 at our State office in Awka”, he stated.
He said the 2021 Anambra State Governorship election was conducted under the most challenging circumstances.
“Never before did the Commission have to grapple with numerous issues ahead of an off-season Governorship election, including attacks on our facilities, withdrawals of critical service providers such as the ad hoc staff and transporters on the eve of the election and the general tension pervading the atmosphere. Happily, the election passed off peacefully”, Okoye stated.
Latest News
- “God will reward you” Jide Kosoko acknowledges Joke Silva for standing with Olu Jacobs despite health condition
- Man City footballer Benjamin Mendy charged with two additional counts of rape
- PHOTOS: Paul Pogba celebrates his wife Zulay on her 28th birthday
- #EndSARS: How Lagos agency, others tried to cover up Lekki tollgate massacre—Panel
- Unilorin student who beat female lecturer to coma expelled
Trending
-
POLITICS2 days ago
Anambra: APC sacks publicity secretary for congratulating Soludo
-
NEWS1 day ago
Buhari discusses investment, trade with Afreximbank, AfCFTA chiefs
-
breaking2 days ago
UniAbuja honours 44 staff members for role in rescue of abductees
-
breaking1 day ago
Obi Cubana shuts down Abuja club over death of female customer
-
NEWS1 day ago
Head of Service threatens to sack 426 workers for rejecting postings
-
NEWS1 day ago
Resident doctor at University Of Calabar teaching hospital commits suicide
-
breaking1 day ago
Nnamdi Kanu must not die in custody – Mbaka warns Buhari
-
NEWS1 day ago
Nigerian army denies reports about coup attempt