Saturday, September 16, 2023
Any Democracy That Brings Lack Of Peace, Security Must Be Discarded – Ex-President, Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that a democratic system that fosters a lack of security and peace must be abandoned.

Obasanjo, who was hosted by the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Friday at the opening of internal roads in Iseyin, described a democracy built on unemployment as a failure.

“Democracy that nurtures a lack of peace and security must be thrown overboard,” said Obasanjo.

“Democracy dividends must involve peace, security, stability, prosperity, wealth creation, employment and the wholesomeness of the society.”

According to the ex-president, democracy is nothing without work.

“Democracy that nurtures poverty is abortion. Democracy that nurtures unemployment is a failure,” he added.

“That’s when democracy would continue to survive and people will feel that yes, democracy is a worthwhile system of government that must be embraced.”

Obasanjo also stated that he was particularly delighted that the governor chose him to be part of the success that he is achieving in Oyo State.



