Palpable anxiety has gripped the country, especially the Federal Capital Territory, as the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) delivers its much-awaited judgment on the February 25 election.

Though not the last bus-stop in the legal fireworks over who is the winner of the election as the Supreme Court is itching to hear aggrieved parties and their candidates, the countdown to today has been intense and tension-soaked with many mudslinging and kitchen sink unleashed and thrown at each other by the ruling party – All Progressives Congress (APC) – seeking to protect its mandate, and the leading opposition parties – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP).

Investigations conducted across the country, yesterday, showed that security surveillance has been stepped up. “We’re not unaware of the heightened apprehension in the country, a senior security chief ssaid in Lagos, yesterday.

In its bid to fortify security architecture and forestall any breakdown of law and order across the country barring any outcome from the PEPC, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) said it has strengthened its deployment nationwide.

Vehicles were yesterday subjected to swift screening by soldiers at the entry points to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Gwagwalada and Nyanya axis.

Police spokesman, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, who made the disclosure on the deployment, noted that the police are committed to ensuring the safety of lives and property before, during, and after the judgment.

“The NPF strongly cautions all individuals, including mischief makers and political gladiators, to be cautious in their actions and statements as the Force will not condone activities capable of inciting violence or causing a descent into anarchy. It is imperative for all citizens to embrace peace and maintain calm, regardless of their political affiliations, to ensure a peaceful and secure environment.”