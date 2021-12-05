POLITICS
Anxiety in PDP as Supreme Court rules on Secondus’ appeal on Monday
There is anxiety the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of Monday’s judgment of the Supreme Court on the appeal filed by the sacked National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, asking the apex court to quash his removal from office.
The apex court may also decide to rule on the matter on Monday, or later within the week.
It was learnt that the fear that the decision of the Supreme Court may affect the recent National Convention of the party has led the main opposition party to hurriedly shift the date of the swearing-in of the Dr. Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC) from Thursday, December 9 to Friday, December 10.
The National Chairman-designate of the party, Ayu, and other members of the NWC were elected at the October 30 and 31 National Convention of the party after Secondus was removed from office.
Secondus wants the Supreme Court to interpret the PDP constitution as it concerns the power of the party to sack a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC), particularly, the national chairman of the party.
The Supreme Court, it was gathered, will hear Secondus’ petitions on Monday, December 6.
Secondus had filed a notice of appeal before the Supreme Court asking it to declare that he is the only one who had the legal right to preside over the last national convention.
He is also seeking an order declaring that his suspension at the ward level was not enough reason for him to vacate the office of the national chairman of the party.
On August 23, 2021, some members of the party had instituted a suit marked: PHC/2183/CS/2021 at the High Court of Rivers State, Port Harcourt Judicial Division, with Secondus and the PDP as defendants.
The applicants had asked the court to stop Secondus from parading himself as the PDP chairman as he had been suspended at his ward.
The court subsequently restrained Secondus from performing the functions of the office of the national chairman of the PDP.
Secondus, however, filed an appeal before the Court of Appeal, demanding that his suspension be declared illegal and the party be prevented from holding its October 30 and 31 conventions unless he was allowed to preside over the exercise.
But his appeal was thrown out and the appellate court gave the PDP the green light to hold its convention.
At the national convention, a former Senate President, Ayu, emerged as the chairman-designate of the party, and his inauguration along with other members of the NWC was initially fixed for December 9, 2021.
However, Secondus is now praying for the Supreme Court to declare that the appellate court erred in its judgment.
According to the appeal filed by his lawyer, Mr. Tayo Oyetibo (SAN), there are three grounds for appeal.
Secondus said Section 222(c) of the Nigerian Constitution requires every political party to have a constitution, which shall be registered with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
According to him, Article 35(1) (b) of the PDP’s Constitution confers on the national chairman of the party the right to preside over the national convention, but the appellate court gave the party the right to hold the convention without him.
The embattled chairman also argued that the fact that he was suspended at his ward did not translate to him being suspended as the chairman of the PDP.
His notice of appeal to the apex court read in part: “The Court of Appeal erred in law when it held that the appellant had no legal right or interest to protect by his application, which was filed on October 14, 2021, and re-filed on October 27, 2021.
“The Court of Appeal erred in law and violated the appellant’s right to a fair hearing when it held that the appellant, having been suspended as a member of the 6th respondent (the PDP), could not continue to function as the national chairman.
“The Court of Appeal erred in law in dismissing the appellant’s application, which was filed on October 14, 2021, and re-filed on October 27, 2021.”
Secondus subsequently sought four reliefs, including an order allowing the appeal, an order setting aside the decision of the appellate court, and order confirming that Article 35(I) (b) of the PDP Constitution confers on him the personal right to preside over the convention of the party.
It is feared that if the Supreme Court grants Secondus’ prayers, the election of Ayu and other members of the NWC, as well as all other actions taken by the party in his absence will become null and void.
This fear may have informed the decision of the main opposition party to hurriedly shift the date of the swearing-in of Ayu and other members of the NWC from December 9 to December 10.
According to a statement by the Governor of Adamawa State, Hon. Ahmad Fintiri, who was the Chairman, National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC), “the swearing-in of the newly elected National Officers of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), earlier scheduled for Thursday, December 9, 2021, has been rescheduled for Friday, December 10, 2021, at 9:30 a.m.
“All party leaders, stakeholders, and members nationwide are advised to note this accordingly, please.
Fintiri’s statement was titled: ‘Change of Date for the Presentation of Certificate of Return and Swearing-in Ceremony of the Newly Elected PDP National Officers.’
breaking
PDP to inaugurate new NWC December 10
The newly-elected members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) will be inaugurated on December 10 in Abuja.
The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the ceremony would take place at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.
He added that the valedictory session of the outgoing NWC would take place on December 8 at the National Executive Committee (NEC) Hall of the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.
The new National Chairman of PDP, Dr. Iyochia Ayu, and other members of the NWC were elected during the party’s national convention held on October 31.
breaking
Anti-Tinubu APC faction joins PDP
A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos under the aegis of the Lagos4Lagos on Saturday formally defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Former Senate President Bukola Saraki led the group into the party at a ceremony held in Lagos.
The Lagos4Lagos movement under the leadership of Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has been having a running battle with the APC leadership in the state.
The group conducted parallel congresses during the ward, local government and state congresses of the APC recently.
But the congresses conducted by the Jandor-led group were not recognised as the national secretariat of the party ratified the congresses held by the APC faction loyal to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
Jandor, who has indicated interest in contesting the 2023 governorship election in the state, led his members from the 20 local governments of the state to the PDP on Saturday.
While receiving the new PDP members, Saraki assured them that they “are moving to the party that would rescue Nigeria, to the party that would rescue Lagos State, to the party that would change the fortune of this country.”
POLITICS
Kano APC CRISIS: Ganduje betrayed me – Kwankwaso
Former Governor of Kano state, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has said that the current crisis brewing in the Ķano state chapter of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), did not come to him as a surprise.
Senator Kwankwaso blamed the incumbent Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, saying his alleged selfish attitude was responsible for the crisis.
Kwankwaso told the BBC Hausa in an interview,that he knew it was just a matter of time that there would be an implosion in the ruling party in Kano state due to series of Internal wrangling.
According to him ,” whoever failed to embrace the person who was kind to him over the years, even he, himself has testified that I was kind to him, and when he got the opportunity for once, he could not sustain Kwankwaso and the Kwankwasiyya movement, you should know there won’t be a peaceful coexistence.”
Senator Kwankwaso explained further that the internal crisis in the ruling party was exacerbated by a deep sense of selfishness ,winner takes all attitude and impatience, adding that the development had further gave credence to what he had in mind.
He likened the situation to a Hausa proverb that can be loosely translated as ” no matter how far a lie can go, truth must prevail. “
In the BBC Hausa interview, Kwankwaso said he was delighted with the kind words of a former Governor of the state, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau who spoke well about him, pointing out that whoever got such an eulogy would definitely be happy.
“I was told about what he said regarding to me, but I was full of gratitude to Almighty Allah. It is like he was not aware of things before, but now Almighty Allah has enlightened him. Every sane person will be happy. Besides, making such comments in his position,I know he is serious and deeply concerned about it,” he said.
“If politics reunite us, it’s good to go. If that couldn’t be, we should thank Almighty Allah since we’ve made progress. In his thinking, he has explained how the situation is,” he said.
Responding to a question on whether he saw Ganduje’s felicitations on his 65th birthday, Kwankwaso said he has not seen the birthday felicitations because he was busy doing other things.
“I was busy working, I never know. If he was like that since the beginning, things wouldn’t have gotten to this level. Whoever knows, no one will believe Ganduje would be castigated before me and I will heed to that. All the commissioners know other workers and the Kano people too. There will be problem if someone did a wrong and you decided to look at him as someone who did multiple wrongs.”
“I had a cordial relationship with people including Ganduje, that was how I left the state government and went to the Ministry of Defence. We arranged and he went to Chad,I then asked him to come back home so that we work together. He came back and I gave him the form for the position of Deputy Governor. I did that because he was the eldest, without paying a single kobo. This is because, in our Kwankwasiyya movement, we don’t ask for a kobo. “
Kwankwaso however , regretted that despite his kindness to his former Deputy Governor ( Ganduje), they are now at serious loggerheads.
Trending
-
breaking12 hours ago
FG vows to tackle cooking gas price hike
-
breaking13 hours ago
Bandits abduct 10 travellers in Niger
-
NEWS12 hours ago
General Muhammadu Wushishi dies in London at 81
-
breaking13 hours ago
PDP to inaugurate new NWC December 10
-
BUSINESS13 hours ago
NNPC’s monthly deductions from FAAC hit N200bn in December
-
SPORTS13 hours ago
EPL: Man City move top, beat Watford 3-1
-
breaking13 hours ago
COVID-19 Omicron: UK shuts door against Nigerian travelers
-
NEWS12 hours ago
NUC begins clampdown on 67 illegal universities