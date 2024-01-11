Anxiety as Supreme Court delivers judgement on Kano guber dispute Friday

The Supreme Court has fixed Friday, January 12, for judgment in an appeal filed by the Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf challenging the ruling of the Court of Appeal.

The Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sacked Yusuf who was elected under the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP.

The court had ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to issue a certificate of return to Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the March, 2023 election.

But Governor Yusuf, who was not satisfied with the ruling, approached the Appeal Court.

The appellate court, while affirming his sack, further held that the governor was not a member of NNPP as of the time of the election.

The governor and his party decided to end the matter at the Supreme Court by filing an appeal against the previous rulings.

The secretary of the legal team for the NNPP, Barrister Bashir Tudun Wuzirci, told Daily Trust on Wednesday that the apex court has fixed Friday for the ruling.

“Yes, it is officially confirmed. They have told us to appear on Friday for the judgment.

“They told us that each party should not have more than two counsels in attendance.

“This, they said, is because they will be delivering seven judgments on that same Friday,” he said.