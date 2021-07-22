Anxiety as Igboho’s extradition hearing holds today

Similar to the case of Nnamdi Kanu, the Department of State Services (DSS) has garnered audio and video recordings to be used against Sunday Igboho in the event of a trial in Nigeria.

The federal government wants him extradited from Benin Republic. The presidency and relevant security agencies have remained silent on the Monday incident at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou.

Igboho, real name Sunday Adeyemo, may face charges related to treasonable felony for urging people to take up arms.

Igboho openly boasted he could help to procure guns and that anybody caught with one should tell the authorities he made the provision.

In a viral video, the 48-year-old separatist encouraged communities to buy arms and ammunition for their youths.

“Those who don’t have guns, contribute money and buy guns for them. You can record me. If they don’t know where to buy gun, I will help them to buy it.

“No government can say people should not carry weapons now. If they (youths) are caught, they should tell them that I, Igboho, provided the guns. The guns are to protect ourselves, we will fortify them with charms”, he added.

Under the law, threatening the state with war, which Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and Igboho repeatedly did, are treason.

Section 37(1) (a) of the Criminal Code Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1990, states to wit: “Any person who levies war against the state, in order to intimidate the president or the governor of a state is guilty of treason and is liable to the punishment of death.”

Kanu and Igboho threatened to raise an army to fight the government. In one of his broadcasts, Kanu said he could order a hit on South-East governors.

Igboho often lambasted some South-West governors and leaders of working against the actualization of Yoruba Nation.

He also accused President Muhammadu Buhari of looking the other way as violent Fulani herdsmen kidnap, murder and rape Yorubas.

Although criticisms are protected in the constitution under freedom of speech, Igboho is in trouble for pronouncements, including forceful break up of Nigeria.

Two weeks ago, the presidency hinted that the agitator will face the music. A statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu endorsed security agencies’ iron fist in recent times.

Shehu called Igboho a fellow “who has also been conducting acts of terror and disturbing the peace under the guise of protecting fellow kinsmen”.

Buhari’s aide said Igboho’s utterances and antics became hate speeches and accused Igboho attempting to build an armoury and planning to either undermine the unity of Nigeria.

“Assault weapons are not tools of peace loving people and as such, regardless of who they are and where they are from, the Security Agencies should treat them all the same”, Shehu declared.

A source said Igboho’s audio and video interviews, as well as comments in clips on the internet have been collated.

“This is what they have been doing to Kanu. The DSS investigators played different recordings and asked him to confirm if he uttered those things or not.

“The evidences already gathered against Igboho will similarly be played and his responses noted. If a trial happens, they will play the tapes in court,” the source said.

Hours after his arrest on Monday, the federal government immediately commenced the process to fly the agitator back to Nigeria.

On Wednesday, information spread about how former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd) played a role in scuttling Igboho’s move to travel to Germany via Benin.