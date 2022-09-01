Antony explains Man Utd transfer decision in first interview after deal confirmed

Brazilian international Antony has hailed Erik ten Hag as one of the biggest reasons behind his decision to join Manchester United.

The Red Devils finally confirmed his official arrival at Old Trafford on Thursday morning, having agreed an £85million fee with Ajax earlier this week. He has become their fifth signing of the summer as Ten Hag overhauls his new squad following his appointment at the end of last season.

Antony impressed under Ten Hag while the Dutchman was manager in Amsterdam, winning successive Eredivisie titles. His performances attracted the eye of the Red Devils, who have been looking to bolster their options in attack.

Ten Hag has finally got his hands on his top attacking target, with United officially confirming his signing on Thursday. And after putting pen to paper on a five-year deal Antony provided insight into his decision to move to Old Trafford.

“This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world. I’m thankful to everyone who has believed in me, especially my family, and all my coaches and team-mates, because I could not have got here without them,” he said.

“Playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax was perfect for me and my development. His style of football and coaching brings out the best in me, and I am excited by what he has told me about his plans and ambitions in Manchester.

“My time at Ajax was fantastic and I will always be grateful for the trust they put in me, but now I am ready for the next challenge, and I can’t wait to join my new team-mates and play my part in bringing success to Manchester United.”

Ten Hag has also been left delighted by Antony’s decision to join United, having experienced a mixed start to his reign. The Red Devils face Leicester on Thursday, though Antony is unlikely to make his debut until Sunday’s clash with Arsenal.

“We signed him the first time he was in Europe and we supported him to find his way. From the first moment, he really impressed in terms of his football qualities and as a person. He’s a fighter and someone who has a real willingness to win games, I like that,” he said.

