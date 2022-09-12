SPORTS
Antonio Conte visits Buckingham Palace, pays respects to Queen
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has revealed he went down to Buckingham Palace “like a normal person” mourning the Queen last Friday.
With football postponed last weekend, Conte wore a hat to keep a low profile and headed across London with his brother Daniele to join the hundreds of thousands paying their respects.
He explained: “On Friday, I went to Buckingham Palace like a normal person, because I am a normal person! I did it with a hat to live this situation because I think, for sure, we will remember this for the rest of our lives.
“I want to give condolences from me, from the club, from the players to the royal family. Then football has to go ahead and we will do it, but I think the Premier League made an important decision to stop football and show respect for the death of the Queen.”
Spurs are due to wear black armbands and hold a minute’s silence ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League tie against Sporting Lisbon. Conte added: “For sure, what happened in the last few days in England is something extraordinary.
“Honestly, on Thursday, we were all sad because we are talking about a person that her service for this country was outstanding. I think that in this moment, there is big sadness in the country for this and [I was] living this atmosphere in London.
“We are talking about a situation that we will look at as the story of the future. To stay here in this moment and to live this moment here is for sure a sad moment, but at the same time, it is a special moment because we are talking about the death of the Queen.
She was 96 years old and honestly, for me, it was very difficult to believe she was dead, because in your mind you think that the Queen was immortal. To live this situation in London, in this specific moment, for sure I will keep this in my heart, in my mind for the rest of my life.”
Conte admitted the postponement of last weekend’s game against Manchester City allowed his men to recover from last week’s Champions League win over Marseille on Matchday One.
With the exception of Lucas Moura, Tottenham are ready to rumble again with two games in three days as the North Londoners host Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday.
EPL:Full list of games this weekend
The Premier League has released a statement confirming that Match Day 8 fixtures will be played this weekend.
However, three matches out of 10 were called off.
This followed last week’s postponement of fixtures to honour the late Queen Elizabeth II.
This weekend’s match schedule is:
Friday 16 September
20:00 Aston Villa v Southampton (Sky Sports)
20:00 Nott’ham Forest v Fulham
Saturday 17 September
12:30 Wolves v Man City (BT Sport)
15:00 Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth
17:30 Spurs v Leicester City (Sky Sports)
Postponed Brighton v Crystal Palace
Sunday 18 September
12:00 Brentford v Arsenal (Sky Sports)
14:15 Everton v West Ham (Sky Sports)
Postponed Chelsea v Liverpool
Postponed Man Utd v Leeds
Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to ‘respect’ minute’s silence for late Queen
Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool fans to ‘respect’ the minute’s silence for the death of Queen Elizabeth II when they face Ajax on Tuesday night.
Liverpool are due to take on the Dutch champions at Anfield in their second Champions League group stage match, five days after the monarch passed away at the age of 96 to end a reign of more than 70 years.
The city of Liverpool has a complex history and is associated with socialism, Irish immigration and even the slogan ‘Scouse not English’ – leading to suggestions the club’s supporters may decide to boo and jeer the planned minute’s silence.
Liverpool fans are known to boo the English national anthem ‘God Save the Queen/King’ when it gets played at cup finals at Wembley, which started in the 1980s during the Conservative government’s ‘managed decline’ of the city.
But German boss Klopp has urged supporters to show respect when they look to bounce back from their opening Champions League defeat to Napoli.
Asked if it goes without saying that he wants the minute’s silence to be respected by both sets of fans, Klopp said: ‘Yes, I think it’s the right thing to do.
‘But I don’t think our people need any advice from me to show respect. There’s plenty of examples where people showed exactly the right respect.
One that surprised me was last year and I was really proud of when we played Manchester United last year, with the sad situation around Cristiano Ronaldo’s family.
‘That’s what I expect. For me it’s clear – that’s what we have to do. That’s it.’
Klopp added: ‘I’m 55 years old and she’s the only Queen of England I’ve ever known.
Transfer: Arteta wants Arsenal’s new Brazilian signing, Marquinhos to leave Emirates
Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta is considering sending out one of the club’s summer signings, Marquinhos on loan in January.
The Gunners signed Marquinhos from Sao Paulo over the summer on a long-term contract.
He is yet to feature for Arsenal in the Premier League but played his first game for the club in Thursday’s Europa League win over FC Zurich.
He scored on his debut, converting Eddie Nketiah’s cutback to register his first goal in an Arsenal shirt.
But the Gunners boss is concerned that the Brazilian will not get enough game-time in the first half of the 2022-23 season to develop his game.
The Spaniard is therefore considering a January loan move for the teenage star.
The Sun reports that Arsenal planned to loan out Marquinhos as soon as he joined the club but changed their mind as they were impressed with his performances in training.
The Gunners view Marquinhos as a future Arsenal star but will send him on loan in the winter window if they believe it will benefit all parties.
