SPORTS
Antonio Conte tells Chelsea legend John Terry to cut back on biscuits in brilliant Instagram post
JOHN TERRY has been savaged by Antonio Conte after the Italian coach told him to cut back on the biscuits.
The ex-Chelsea defender posted a picture of a couple of biscuits alongside a book and a cup of coffee.
And the 40-year-old added the caption: “5k Run. Some reading time and a couple of biscuits.
“Taking the dogs for a walk. Sunday lunch with the family down the pub.
“Have a great Sunday.”
But new Spurs boss Conte was quick to jokingly slam Terry as he gave a brilliant response on Instagram.
The former Chelsea boss simply replied to Terry’s post by saying: “John only 1 biscuit 😉😂💪.”
The pair have a good repour having won the Premier League title together in 2017 during Terry’s final year at Chelsea.
But Conte, who took over at Spurs earlier this month, is known to be a strict disciplinarian when it comes to his coaching style.
He enforced a number of rules when arriving at Stamford Bridge in 2016 and is said to have made similar changes in north London.
He has BANNED ketchup and mayonnaise from the club canteen in a bid to cut the flab at the Premier League strugglers.
The Italian has also booted sandwiches off the menu and instructed chefs not to cook with oil and butter.
Conte believes some of his Spurs squad are overweight and told his men to eat more fruit as he stages a fitness revolution.
SPORTS
Solskjaer refusing to quit Man Utd despite senior stars losing faith in his tactics
OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER is sure he can turn around Manchester United’s fortunes and will not walk away from Old Trafford.
Boss Solskjaer returned to work this week refreshed after time back in Norway during the international break.
He immediately went about trying to lift the mood at the Carrington training ground as he bids to put a run of six defeats in 12 games behind him.
United are facing a defining period, with an away game at Watford on Saturday followed by a make or break trip to Villarreal in their penultimate Champions League Group F game.
If they were to fail to advance from the group stage for a second season running that could turn even the most ardent Solskjaer supporters in the boardroom.
But despite home defeats to Liverpool 5-0 and Manchester City 2-0, the manager still believes they are not far away from challenging for honours.
Fans who sat through those last two Premier League home games will need some convincing, however, with United now sixth, nine points behind leaders Chelsea with 11 games gone.
They have also been knocked out the Carabao Cup by West Ham.
A number of leading players are growing disillusioned with tactics and team selection.
And the club have given up on signing Paul Pogba to a new deal. He is currently recovering from a thigh injury at a warm-weather camp in Dubai.
Stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, understandably, believe the team should be performing much better.
And fringe players including Donny van de Beek and Jesse Lingard cannot understand their lack of game time.
Both will be considering moves in the New Year transfer window.
Solskjaer, however, remains upbeat in the face of adversity.
OLE’S LONG-TERM PLAN
It was only May that United secured runners-up spot after third place the season before.
While the manager accepts his job is being judged game to game, he is frustrated there is not a greater acceptance of what has been achieved over the past two years.
He agreed a long-term plan with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to get the club back on track after the rollercoaster of life under Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho.
The problem is, it is eight years without a title, four managers and around £1billion spent on players.
The board have made moves to communicate better with fans groups following protests after the bungled European Super League bid.
The anti-Glazer sentiment has since died down.
But the owning family know if the current crisis continues, the anger will probably turn back their way, despite having backed each of the last three managers to a huge degree in the transfer market.
RODGERS AN OPTION?
Fans do not want to turn on club legend Solskjaer, not least because of his last-gasp winner in the 1999 Champions League final which sealed their incredible Treble.
But the board know they would not be doing their jobs properly if they had not made contingency plans in case the current crisis continues.
That is why a leading agent was sounded out over a replacement for the Norwegian, with Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers the favourite.
The club remains stable off the pitch, with more positive financial results announced yesterday and Woodward insisting success on the pitch remains the priority.
Of course, victory over Watford, away to Villarreal and an unlikely triumph over table-toppers Chelsea a week on Sunday and all will seem well with the world again.
SPORTS
Man City footballer Benjamin Mendy charged with two additional counts of rape
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy, 27, has been charged with two additional counts of rape, the Crown Prosecution Service said.
The Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement that it had authorised Cheshire police to charge Benjamin Mendy with two additional counts of rape and Louis Saha Matturie, 40, with two additional counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.
Mendy now faces six counts of rape and one of sexual assault which relate to four complainants over the age of 16.
Last month, Mendy was refused bail for a third time at a hearing at Chester Crown Court.
The defendant is being held on remand at HMP Altcourse, Liverpool.
The alleged attacks, on three different women including one under 18, none of whom can be identified, are said to have happened at his home address on Withinlee Road in Prestbury, Cheshire.
Mendy was charged on August 26, with three counts of rape relating to an alleged incident in October 2020 and with the sexual assault of a woman in early January this year. He is also charged with raping a woman in August.
A trial date has been set for January 24, 2022.
The France defender has been suspended by Manchester City since his arrest.
A club statement in September read: ” Manchester City can confirm that following his being charged by police today, Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation.
“The matter is subject to a legal process and the Club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete.”
Mendy started his professional career with French club Le Havre before moving to Marseille in 2013.
He joined rivals Monaco in 2016, helping them to win the Ligue 1 title in his first season.
His form that year saw him earn a £52million transfer to Manchester City, joining the Premier League club on a five-year deal.
Mendy has three Premier League winners’ medals from his time with City and also won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France.
He started the first game of this season against Tottenham before his arrest.
SPORTS
Serbia, Spain qualify for 2022 World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo’s hopes of playing in a record-equalling fifth World Cup hang in the balance after Serbia stunned Portugal 2-1 in Lisbon to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.
Spain and Croatia did secure their places in Qatar on Sunday thanks to 1-0 wins over Sweden and Russia respectively.
Ronaldo already holds the record of playing in five European Championships and looked well on course for another milestone as Portugal stormed out of the blocks to open the scoring after just two minutes through Renato Sanches.
However, Serbia bounced back to dominate the remainder of the first half and deservedly levelled when Dusan Tadic’s strike squeezed in off the post after Dusan Vlahovic had hit the woodwork.
Ronaldo was kept quiet as another chance to score his 800th career goal came and went.
Instead it was Aleksandar Mitrovic who grabbed the vital goal as stoppage time approached.
Just over a year ago, Mitrovic was the villain for his country as he was the only player to fail to score in a penalty shootout against Scotland that saw Serbia miss out on Euro 2020.
However, the Fulham striker made amends in dramatic fashion when he steered in Tadic’s header at the back post.
“It was an amazing game,” said Mitrovic. “We were the better team today in every aspect of the game.”
Portugal must now navigate two tricky one-off playoff matches in March to maintain their record of qualifying for every major tournament since the 1998 World Cup.
– ‘Huge weight off’ –“We must apologise to the Portuguese but my team will be at the World Cup, that’s guaranteed,” said defiant Portugal coach Fernando Santos.
“We will have to prepare well to beat our opponents in March and to get to Qatar. But I always trust my players.”
Spain made sure they avoided the playoffs as Alvaro Morata’s goal four minutes from time ended Sweden’s resistance in Seville.
The Swedes’ shock 2-0 defeat to Kazakhstan on Thursday had handed Spain pole position in Group B, meaning La Roja just needed a point to qualify.
