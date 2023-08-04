Friday, August 4, 2023
HomeNEWSAnti-Tinubu protest breaks out in Niger Republic
NEWS

Anti-Tinubu protest breaks out in Niger Republic

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Anti-Tinubu protest breaks out in Niger Republic

Some aggrieved residents of Niger Republic have staged a protest against President Bola Tinubu, who is chairman of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS).

In a viral video on Friday, people were seen chanting anti-Tinubu songs.

They also wielded placards that bore critical messages about the Nigerian leader.

The development may not be unconnected with Tinubu’s stance to restore democracy in the troubled country.

Recall that Tinubu, ECOWAS under Tinubu had given the Niger junta a 7-day ultimatum to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

On Thursday, a delegation led by former military Head of State, Gen Abdulsalam Abubakar, was sent to Niger to engage with the coup leaders, but they only met with their representatives.

The junta under Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani later announced that it had severed ties with Nigeria, Togo, France and US.

Previous article
Abdulsalami, other ECOWAS delegation members leave Niger without meeting coup leader or deposed President Bazoum
Next article
Niger junta lifts curfew days after coup
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network