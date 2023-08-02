Wednesday, August 2, 2023
HomeNEWSAnti-subsidy protesters gather in Lagos amidst heavy security presence
NEWS

Anti-subsidy protesters gather in Lagos amidst heavy security presence

0
Wale Adediran
By Wale Adediran
Anti-subsidy protesters gather in Lagos amidst heavy security presence

The anti-subsidy protest organised by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in conjunction with civil society groups is currently gaining momentum in Lagos as protesters have gathered at the Ikeja roundabout.

Police presence in strategic points in the state is quite heavy according to our correspondent.

As early is 7am, officers of the Force could be seen setting up posts at different locations.

There are Armoured Personnel Carriers and heavily-armed men in strategic locations like Ikeja, Lekki and Oshodi

These heavy security presence has not deterred the protesters from gathering under the bridge in Ikeja.

Previous article
Police disperse anti-subsidy protest in Kano
Wale Adediran
Wale Adediran
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network