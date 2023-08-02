Anti-subsidy protesters gather in Lagos amidst heavy security presence

The anti-subsidy protest organised by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in conjunction with civil society groups is currently gaining momentum in Lagos as protesters have gathered at the Ikeja roundabout.

Police presence in strategic points in the state is quite heavy according to our correspondent.

As early is 7am, officers of the Force could be seen setting up posts at different locations.

There are Armoured Personnel Carriers and heavily-armed men in strategic locations like Ikeja, Lekki and Oshodi

These heavy security presence has not deterred the protesters from gathering under the bridge in Ikeja.