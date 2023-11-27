The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested some organisers of a night party for the abuse of illicit substances in Osogbo, Osun State.

The suspects who were found in possession of drug exhibits were arrested during a raid on a lounge in Osogbo.

This was contained in statement, signed by the NDLEA’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, identifying those arrested as Ikotu Omolayo, Fola Olabode and Akorede Adunni Ajibola.

Babafemi noted that the main organiser of the Unholy Alliance drug party, a 30-year-old Gbemileke Adelola (aka BIG LHYNZ) was taken into custody on Sunday morning by NDLEA operatives.

He explained that the management of the Lounge had also been invited for further investigation.

The statement reads in part; “Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA on Saturday 25th November raided a lounge in Osogbo, the Osun state capital where a night party organised for illicit substance abuse was going to be held and arrested some of the organisers who were found with drug exhibits.

“The raid followed credible intelligence that some persons were going to hold a night party tagged Unholy Alliance for Stoners and Drunkards where different types of illicit substances were going to be sold and consumed by patrons.

“Soon after the organisers began to gather at Berrymist Lounge located in the Ofatedo area of Osogbo to start the party, NDLEA operatives swooped on them, arrested them, and recovered illicit substances of abuse and drug paraphernalia from them.

“Those arrested include Ikotu Omolayo, 25; Fola Olabode, 30, and Akorede Adunni Ajibola, 22. The management of the Lounge has also been invited for further investigation.

“This comes on the heels of an earlier raid on Thursday, November 23 at Area 5 forest reserve, Ile-Ife where operatives recovered 156kgs of cannabis sativa.

“Meanwhile, operatives in Ogun state on Friday 24th November arrested two suspects: Adamu Ibrahim and Nura Sani at Ileke trailer garage, along Lagos-Ibadan expressway, where 859 kilograms of cannabis sativa concealed among bags of sugar in a truck for onward transportation to Mokwa, Niger State,” the statement added.