Anti-graft agency, EFCC re-arrests Mompha for alleged money laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has re-arrested a suspected internet fraudster, Ismailia Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha, for laundering funds obtained through unlawful activities and retention of alleged proceeds of crime.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement, titled, ‘EFCC re-arrests Mompha for alleged money laundering.’

Mompha, who was arrested on Monday, is currently standing trial alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, on an amended 22-count charge bordering on cyber fraud and money laundering to the tune of N32.9 billion brought against him by the EFCC.

He was first nabbed on October 18, 2019 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport while boarding an Emirates flight to Dubai.

Mompha was then taken into custody by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) following a watchlist by the EFCC.

He is alleged to have used his companies to receive illicit funds on behalf of ‘Yahoo Yahoo boys’ from across the world in return for commission/percentage.

The statement said, “The account of one of his companies, Ismalob Global Investment Limited Bank, a Bureau de Change company, domiciled in Zenith Bank Plc, was allegedly used to launder funds derived from unlawful activities.

“Investigation has revealed a fraudulent transfer slip of $92, 412, 75 found in the suspect’s iPhone 8 device. He will soon be charged to court.”