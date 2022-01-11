NEWS
Anti-graft agency, EFCC re-arrests Mompha for alleged money laundering
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has re-arrested a suspected internet fraudster, Ismailia Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha, for laundering funds obtained through unlawful activities and retention of alleged proceeds of crime.
EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement, titled, ‘EFCC re-arrests Mompha for alleged money laundering.’
Mompha, who was arrested on Monday, is currently standing trial alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, on an amended 22-count charge bordering on cyber fraud and money laundering to the tune of N32.9 billion brought against him by the EFCC.
He was first nabbed on October 18, 2019 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport while boarding an Emirates flight to Dubai.
Mompha was then taken into custody by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) following a watchlist by the EFCC.
He is alleged to have used his companies to receive illicit funds on behalf of ‘Yahoo Yahoo boys’ from across the world in return for commission/percentage.
The statement said, “The account of one of his companies, Ismalob Global Investment Limited Bank, a Bureau de Change company, domiciled in Zenith Bank Plc, was allegedly used to launder funds derived from unlawful activities.
“Investigation has revealed a fraudulent transfer slip of $92, 412, 75 found in the suspect’s iPhone 8 device. He will soon be charged to court.”
Nigeria has only 100,000 lecturers for 2.1 million varsity students – NUC
The National Universities Commission has said universities should be isolated from the Federal Government’s circular on new employment owing to the shortage of lecturers.
The commission also stated that 100,000 academic staff members were attending to 2.1 million students in Nigerian universities.
The NUC disclosed this in its latest bulletin, which was made available to our correspondent in Abuja.
The Deputy Executive Secretary, Administration, NUC, Mr Chris Maiyaki, who was quoted in the bulletin, explained that the commission was supervising over 200 universities consisting of 48 belonging to the Federal Government; 54 states and 99 private institutions.
He said, “The entire system has about 2.1 million students and staff strength of about 170,000 non-teaching and 100,000 academic staff.
“Some of the problems facing the system include increased running cost, meagre budgetary allocations, issue of power shortages and shortages of manpower.
“There is a need for universities to be isolated from the Federal Government’s circular on embargo on new employment because of the peculiarity and distinctive nature of the universities in order for them to keep up the pace in attaining comparable standards with their counterparts globally.
“We also have incessant interference in the NUC’s functions by some professional bodies and associations, which have continued to issue needless instructions to universities.
“Other challenges in the Nigerian university system include the issue of digital response to COVID-19 lockdown.”
Maiyaki recounted that 2020 was an unusual year for everyone due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which ravaged the whole world, noting that Nigerian universities were forced to start embracing the use of technology in knowledge delivery.
He explained that the advent of coronavirus had enabled Nigerian universities to begin to explore the dual mode of teaching with more institutions developing and expanding their digital hub to commence extensive use of the online platform.
“Within the period, the NUC had been conducting some activities, which included major curriculum review, assessment of universities on their E-Learning requirements, strengthening of quality assurance mechanism as well as fortifying modern methods of data processing and retrieval,” Maiyaki added
UK suspends walk-in service for visa applicants in Nigeria
The United Kingdom (UK) has “temporarily suspended” its flexi appointment service for visa applicants in Nigeria.
The service allows the submission of applications during the opening hours of the visa application centre (VAC) or before and after the applicant’s scheduled appointment date.
This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday.
The UK said the decision to suspend the service is for the safety of customers.
“To protect the safety of customers waiting outside of our Visa Application Centres, the Flexi Appointment (walk-in) service has been temporarily suspended. You will not be able to book one of these appointments online or by turning up at the VAC,” the statement reads.
“If you have already paid for this service (before 10 January) then you can still benefit from this.
“You should not attend the VAC until it is your allocated appointment time, or you have been contacted by TLS to collect your passport.
“Visa customers who turn up at the VAC significantly before their appointment will be asked to leave and return at the correct date and time.
“Where there are extremely compassionate or compelling circumstances (for example, medical emergency), UKVI may consider expediting specific cases.
“However, the bar for this is high and will be assessed on a case-by-case basis. If your request is exceptionally urgent you can contact UK Visas and Immigration for help. Please note that this is a chargeable service for overseas customers.
“If you have not yet been contacted by TLS, this means your application is still being processed by the UKVI team and the VAC will not be able to assist you.
“The staff in the VACs are not involved in the processing of UK visa decisions and are unable to provide updates on your application.”
The UK added that it was working on scheduling more appointments in order to address the large number of applications on student visas.
“We are aware that large numbers of prospective students are queuing outside of the Visa Application Centre (VAC) to try and secure a visa appointment,” the statement reads.
“Student applications are being processed within the customer service standard of 15 working days. To help meet this demand, we are working hard with TLS to offer additional VAC appointments.”
Nigerian Army detains soldier caught on camera assaulting policeman in Oyo
A Lance Corporal has been arrested in connection with a trending video that showed some officers of the Nigerian Army assaulting and brutalising a police traffic officer in Ibadan, Oyo State.
This was made known in a statement issued on Monday by Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the army’s spokesperson.
In the video, about four soldiers were seen hitting the traffic officer despite falling down on the motorway.
Reacting in a statement on Monday, the Nigerian Army said efforts were being made in collaboration with the Oyo State Command of the Nigerian Police Force to identify, locate and arrest the remaining culprits.
It further condemned the attack on the security personnel stating that such acts were not consistent with the ethos and professionalism of the army.
The statement read: “Following the viral video of an assault on two traffic wardens by men on military uniform suspected to be soldiers, the Headquarters Nigerian Army ordered immediate investigation to identify and arrest the culprits.
“Preliminary investigation has shown that the unfortunate incident took place on Friday, 7 January, 2022 at Adeoye Road by Ring Road, Ibadan.
“The investigation is also already yielding results as one of assailants; a Lance Corporal of the Nigerian Army has been taken into custody.
“Efforts are being made in collaboration with the Oyo State Command of the Nigerian Police Force to identify, locate and arrest the remaining culprits.
“Even as investigation is still ongoing, the Nigerian Army wishes to dissociate itself from the very reprehensible conduct of the individuals seen in that video.
“The vicious attack on fellow security personnel or any unarmed citizens in the manner seen in the video is not consistent with the ethos and professionalism of the Nigerian Army and therefore stands condemned in very strong terms.
“At the end of investigation, anyone found culpable in the sordid incident will be made to face the full wrath of the disciplinary provisions of the Nigerian Army.”
This recent attack on the traffic warden comes amid claims by the Nigerian Army that officers of the Nigeria Police Force were brutalising some of its personnel.
In a letter dated November 23, 2021 to all formations and units, the Chief of Army Staff called on military officers to “forward all recorded incidence of police brutality against personnel of the Nigerian Army”.
The was signed by Major General J. A. Ataguba.
