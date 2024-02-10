The Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has declared Margaret Emefiele, the wife of former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, wanted.

She was declared wanted alongside a CBN official, Eric Odoh, a businesswoman, Anita Omoile, and a Bureau De Change operator, Jonathan Omoile.

According to a statement issued by the commission, they were declared wanted for allegedly conspiring with Emefiele to convert huge sums of money belonging to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The wife of the former CBN boss reportedly went into hiding after her husband was arrested and charged to court.

Mrs Emefiele, Mr Eric Odoh, Anita Omoile and her husband, Jonathan Omoile, were declared wanted Friday night for allegedly conspiring with the former CBN Governor “to convert huge sums of money belonging to the Federal Government of Nigeria and committed felony to wit: obtaining money by false pretences, and stealing, contrary to and punishable under Sections 411, 287, and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.”

WANTED BY EFCC: 1. ERIC OCHEME ODOH

2. MARGARET DUMBIRI EMEFIELE

3. ANITA JOY OMOILE

4. JONATHAN OMOILE pic.twitter.com/jkmCZvaTji — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) February 9, 2024

Details of their alleged money laundering offences were revealed by the EFCC in a mugshot portrait of the four suspects late Friday night.

The document read, “Emefiele, Odoh, Mr and Mrs Omoile, wanted by the EFCC. The quartet of Eric Odoh, Margaret Emefiele, Anita Omoile and Jonathan Omoile, are wanted by the EFCC for offences bothering on economic and financial crimes. Any information on their whereabout? Please contact the nearest EFCC Command or the nearest police Station,.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has for the third time amended the criminal charges it filed against Emefiele.

In the latest amended charge taken before Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja on Thursday, the EFCC accused Emefiele of impersonating the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to illegally obtain $6.2m.

According to the amended charge marked CR/577/2023, Emefiele, on February 8, 2023, connived with one Odoh Ocheme, who is now on the run, to obtain $6.2m from the CBN, claiming that it was requested by the SGF “vide a letter dated 26th January 2023 with Ref No. SGF.43/L.01/201.”

According to the EFCC, Emefiele allegedly claimed that the SGF requested the CBN to release “a contingent logistic advance in the sum of $6,230,000.00 in line with Mr. President’s directive.”

The EFCC said Emefiele made the claim despite knowing that it was false, “and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.”

Still in the amended charge, the anti-graft agency alleged that Emefiele, in January 2023, forged a document titled: “Re: Presidential directive on foreign election observers mission” dated January 26, 2023 with Ref No. SGF.43/L.01/201.

