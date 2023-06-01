EFCC Chairman, Bawa briefs President Tinubu on fight against corruption

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, on Wednesday, met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting which was the EFCC chairman’s first official engagement with President Tinubu since he assumed office, afforded the anti-graft agency boss the opportunity to brief the president on the state of the fight against corruption, including his recent visit to Saudi Arabia where he signed a memorandum of understanding, MoU, with the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (NAZAHA) of Saudi Arabia.

This was in a bid to strengthen international partnerships to address the complex challenges posed by corruption, a statement issued by Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, on Wednesday, said.