Anthrax: NCDC warns Nigerians to stop eating meat from sick animals

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has warned Nigerians against consuming meat of sick animals as they may contain anthrax.

Recall that the agency had in the wake of the outbreak of the disease in some West African countries, also warned against consumption of Pomo.

Anthrax is an infection caused by the spore-forming bacteria, Bacillus anthracis, which typically affects ruminants such as cows, sheep, and goats.

The Director-General of NCDC, Ifedayo Adetify, who gave the warning in an interview on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily, yesterday, called on Nigerians to be cautious of the meat they consumed.

He said: “What we are saying is do not eat sick animals at all. Sick animals contain anthrax or animals that have died of anthrax contain anthrax and consumption of any of that product may be harmful to health.

”Anthrax is present on their skin, it’s present in their hair, in their meat. So, the consumption of any of these products, even the people who work with hides and skin who are not even working on skin for the purpose of consumption, are at the risk of anthrax, if that skin came from a dead animal.

“So, at this point in time, where we have a confirmed case, we are just saying, look out for the meat that you buy.“