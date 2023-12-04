Anthony Martial should have been substituted after 20 minutes against Newcastle United because he has ‘no interest in football’.

That’s according to former Liverpool ace Stephen Warnock, who says the Frenchman should no longer be at the club.

The forward started for the second consecutive Premier League match on Saturday, after he scored in a 3-0 win against Everton the previous week.

However, Martial failed to build on his performance and was widely criticised for his lacklustre display.

Ten Hag subbed Martial after an hour, and was seen screaming at him during the first half for his lack of running.

Martial joined the club in 2015 but has rarely lived up to the hype that saw United pay £36m for the former Monaco striker.

‘If Martial was playing for Newcastle at the weekend and he’s not closing down with intensity and not running the channels and not holding the ball up I think Guimaraes tells him, I think Schar tells him, I think he gets hammered by the players to do more and they don’t accept it,’ Warnock told Sky Sports.

‘I also think Eddie Howe drags him off after 20 minutes. I don’t understand how the players are accepting his performances.

‘If I’m a manager i’m pulling him off. It’s simply not good enough.

‘But after eight years at Manchester United, how are people thinking that Martial is suddenly going to start running and showing an interest in football?

‘How he even gets in a Manchester United shirt is beyond me, he’s not done it for years.’