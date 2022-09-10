SPORTS
Anthony Martial claims Jose Mourinho by refusing Man Utd shirt number
Anthony Martial has laid into his former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and accused him of showing disrespect by going against his wishes to change his shirt number.
Martial got on well with Louis van Gaal, who signed him for United from Monaco for a fee of £36million back in September 2015. But his relationship with Mourinho was much more strained after Van Gaal was unceremoniously sacked at the end of the 2015/16 season.
The Frenchman claims that it all began when Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrived at the club in July 2016. Martial had taken the No9 shirt, which had previously been worn by Radamel Falcao, upon his arrival at United, but was forced to vacate and change to No11 to make way for Ibrahimovic.
Martial showed his displeasure at the time by subtly altering his social media profiles to display the No9 shirt – and he has now explained exactlty what happened.
“It started with the story of the shirt number,” Martial told France Football in an explosive interview. “During the holidays, he [Mourinho] sends me a message to ask me if I want to take 11, explaining to me that it’s great, because it was worn by the legend Ryan Giggs.”
“I tell him that I have the greatest respect for Giggs, but that I prefer to keep my number 9. When I return to the club, I see my jersey with the number 11. The story did not start well! He disrespected me, straight up.”
Things continued to be fractious between Martial and Mourinho from there on in. Martial arrived as a 19-year-old at Old Trafford and he feels that his manager did not protect him when talking to the media.
“He was talking about me in the press,” Martial said. “He likes these games, but he also knows who he is doing it with. He knows that I am 20 years old then and that if I say something, it is I who will be the young person who lacks respect.
“The second season [at United], I was the team’s top scorer in the first part of the season, he brought in Alexis Sanchez and I hardly played anymore. It cost me dearly. I should have been there [the 2018 World Cup].”
Martial missed out on selection for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, only making Didier Deschamps’ 11-man standby squad. France went on to win the tournament, while Martial was forced to watch on from home.
Now 26, Martial is back in his favoured No9 shirt at Manchester United following a difficult spell which saw him loaned out to Sevilla for the second half of last season. The arrival of Erik ten Hag has offered him the chance of a revival at United, although an achilles problem has kept him sidelined recently.
He has 79 goals and 51 assists in 270 appearances for United altogether and has helped the team win the FA Cup, EFL Cup and Europa League.
SPORTS
Transfer: Raphinha gives reasons for snubbing the Blues
Former Leeds United forward, Raphinha, has reiterated his decision to snub a move to Chelsea this summer was influenced by his desire to emulate his boyhood hero Ronaldinho.
Chelsea looked to be in pole position to sign Raphinha over the summer with the Blues agreeing a deal with Leeds for the 25-year-old.
But the player and his agent, Deco, resisted Chelsea’s overtures and eventually managed to secure a move to Barcelona.
“Rejecting an offer from Chelsea? Yes, because my dream was to wear the Barca shirt,” he told told La Vanguardia
“I have followed them since I was young, since Ronaldinho arrived. I wanted to be a part of it. The desire was stronger than any other proposal, no matter how powerful it was financially.
“I knew that I might have some difficulties to come and to be registered. But I was also aware of the effort the club was making.
“So I decided to trust and adapt to the economic conditions that existed.”
SPORTS
Alcaraz defeats Tiafoe to reach US Open final
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Frances Tiafoe in a gladiatorial US Open semi-final on Friday, setting up a showdown for the title and world number one ranking against Casper Ruud.
The 19-year-old Spaniard triumphed 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 to become the youngest men’s Grand Slam finalist since compatriot Rafael Nadal captured the first of his 22 Slams at the 2005 French Open.
Norway’s seventh-ranked Ruud earlier defeated Russia’s Karen Khachanov 7-6 (7/5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 to also reach his first Grand Slam final.
Tiafoe went down fighting, however, saving three match points and retrieving breaks in both of the last two sets.
“We are in the semi-final of a Grand Slam, we have to give everything we have inside, we have to fight until the last ball,” said Alcaraz, the youngest US Open finalist since Pete Sampras in 1990.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re fighting for five hours or six hours. It doesn’t matter, you have to give everything on court.”
For Alcaraz, who unleashed 59 winners, it was his third successive five-setter as he closes in on a maiden Slam and becoming the youngest ever world number one.
“It’s my first time in a final of a Grand Slam. I can see the number one in the world, but at the same time it’s so far away,” he added.
– ‘Give everything’ –
“I’m going to give everything that I have. I will have to handle the nerves of being in the final of a Grand Slam but obviously I’m really happy.”
Tiafoe hailed his conqueror.
“I gave everything I had, too good from Carlos tonight,” said Tiafoe.
“Honestly I came here wanting to win the US Open, I feel like I let you guys down. This one really hurts.”
Alcaraz saw two break points come and go in the seventh game of the opener before needing to save a set point in the 12th which featured a breathtaking rally that the Spaniard claimed from two seemingly losing positions.
The teenager saved three more set points in the tiebreak but Tiafoe converted his fifth when Alcaraz served up his third double fault of the 64-minute opener.
Alcaraz saved a break point in the third game of the second set, at one stage stretching for a winning point with his back facing Tiafoe to win another memorable rally.
His flamboyance was rewarded when he broke for 4-2 on his way to levelling the semi-final thanks to Tiafoe burying a return in the net.
Alcaraz had needed nine hours and 10 sets in his last two rounds, including a quarter-final which finished at 2:50 a.m. Thursday, to reach the semi-final.
– Match points saved –
However, he looked the fresher of the two men when he raced to a double break, 4-0 lead in the third set, allowing Tiafoe just three points.
For good measure, Alcaraz broke the American a third time in the seventh game.
World number 26 Tiafoe, who knocked Nadal out of the tournament in the last-16, was hoping to become the first American man in a major final since Andy Roddick at Wimbledon in 2009.
He gamely retrieved two breaks in the fourth set, saved a match point in the 10th game with a nerveless drop shot before claiming the tiebreak to send the clash into a decider.
It was an eighth successful tiebreak out of eight for the American.
Alcaraz broke for 2-0 in the fifth set only for Tiafoe to again claw his way back to 2-2.
The American, however, double-faulted to hand the advantage back in the fifth game.
Tiafoe saved two more match points in the ninth game before Alcaraz went on to seal victory in four hours and 19 minutes when his opponent netted a weary backhand.
Ruud will be appearing in his second Grand Slam final of the season after finishing runner-up to Nadal at the French Open in June.
“After Roland Garros, I was extremely happy but at the same time humble enough to think that could be my only final in a Grand Slam in my career,” said Ruud.
“They don’t come easy. So here I am a couple of months later – it feels beyond words to describe.”
The 23-year-old Norwegian set the tone for his dominance early in the semi-final when he came out on top in a 55-shot rally to convert a third set point in the opening tiebreak which his Russian rival described as “crazy”.
SPORTS
EPL: Chelsea owners set 3 key targets Graham Potter must achieve this season
The new Chelsea boss, Graham Potter, has been presented with three key targets for this season by the club’s owners.
Potters took over from Thomas Tuchel who was sacked on Wednesday morning and the Englishman signed a five-year deal worth £10million each season.
The Blues, currently sixth in the Premier League table, have delivered a number of concerning performances this new season.
The Daily Mail reports that the Blues’ owners have detailed two clear targets for the new boss: the first is to secure a top-four finish and the second is a deep run in the Champions League.
The manager will be sacked if he fails to do either of those things and the third target is to improve performances and forge a new philosophy at the club.
According to the report, the Englishman will be granted a second season and supported with new signings next summer if he makes clear progress on and off the pitch.
With this weekend’s Premier League matches postponed, the new manager will take charge of his first match in next Wednesday’s Champions League clash with RB Salzburg.
