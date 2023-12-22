



Boxing fans can be forgiven for taking a break from wrapping presents and writing cards on Saturday night when Anthony Joshua tops the most heavyweight of heavyweight bills in Saudi Arabia. The self-titled ‘Day of Reckoning’ event consists of the type of stellar line-up that could sell out a more modest show six times over. AJ will face Swedish fighter Otto Wallin in the prime card spot but this is very much a twin headline event.

If one former heavyweight champion wasn’t enough, Deontay Wilder is doubling the tally as he faces New Zealander Joesph Parker. It will be the American’s first appearance in the ring since October 2022 but it would seem that few can resist the financial pull of the Middle East right now. Joshua is no stranger to Saudi Arabia and has strengthened his links with the nation for several years now. After he suffered the shock of losing to Andy Ruiz Jr in New York’s Madison Square Garden in 2019 the subsequent rematch was staged in Diriyah, where the Englishman was able to reverse the result. It goes without saying that Joshua’s bank balance has been heavily numerated by Saudi Arabia in this time, though he camp and others – as report the Independent – refer to such agreements and cash deals simply as ‘resources.’ While US hot spots like the Big Apple and Las Vegas have long been able to draw the biggest fighters to their venues – thanks to the rich reserves enjoyed by associated casinos – it is the war chest of the Saudi government that has led the way in 2023 and will continue to do so in 2024.

Should Joshua and Wilder both win on Saturday night, the pair are expected to face each other back in Riyadh for what would be a huge money final eliminator match in March next year. The winner would then be regarded as the number one challenger for the sport’s world championship belts, which will be put on the line by their current holders – Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury – by way of a heavyweight unification fight on February 17. Where will it be held? You guessed it, Saudi Arabia. Usyk v Fury looked like a fight that would never happen, but while both camps and their promoters have spent months failing to find common ground, Saudi Royal Court Advisor, His Excellency, Turki Al-Sheikh appears to have achieved an agreement with the minimum of fuss. Money talks in boxing.

Such are the resources being pumped into boxing by the Saudis, as well as other globally appealing sports, that they can afford to build an undercard for Saturday’s event that would otherwise seem impossible. Daniel Dubois and Jarrell Miller could easily headline their own event but here they are only third on the bill. Throw into the mix three championship belts on the line, all in the heavyweight division, and the seriousness of the organisers’ intentions could not be clearer. Eight or nine of the world’s top heavyweights will be in action on the same bill this weekend and the current top two will follow in February. And with Mike Tyson opening a gym in Riyadh that will train 1,000 of the best new fighters to identify the combat stars of the future, it is clear that a lasting legacy is as important to the new super-power in boxing as is the appetite to make money.





