



Anthony Joshua appears to have accepted that his boxing career could be coming to an end following his comprehensive defeat at the hands of Daniel Dubois. The 34-year-old was dismantled in five rounds by his rival last month in front of 96,000 people at Wembley. Joshua was put on the canvas multiple times during the one-sided contest at the national stadium. And his evening was ended once and for all following a counter right hook from Dubois, who retained his IBF heavyweight title.

Questions over Joshua’s future in the sport began to surface in the immediate aftermath of the bout. And his promoter Eddie Hearn gave fans a glimpse of Joshua’s sentiments as he spoke to Charlie Parsons on The Stomping Ground podcast. “I said to AJ on the phone: ‘You’ve probably got between one and three fights left’. Then it went a bit quiet,” Hearn explained. “He kind of realised, ‘blimey, we’re on the home straight. We really are.’”

Joshua was handed a 28-day suspension by the British Boxing Board of Control following his knockout against Dubois. But Hearn explained after the bout that the Watford-born star would pursue a rematch against his conqueror. “I think he will exercise that rematch clause, I think that’s a given,” the Matchroom chief stated. “He’ll need a rest and it’s a dangerous fight, this guy is growing in confidence all the time. He’ll believe he can hurt Dubois, he’ll believe he can beat him. But full credit to Daniel Dubois, he deserves all the credit, it was a great performance.” And during the post-fight press conference, Hearn added: “We have another fight with Riyadh Season and Turki Alalshikh, and Daniel Dubois is part of that plan, but so too could be Tyson Fury or another heavyweight.

“I think that 2025 is going to be an interesting year for Anthony Joshua, one way or another, but he will definitely be back and whether it’s against Daniel Dubois, Tyson Fury, whoever, you’re going to be entertained.” Joshua, meanwhile, was quizzed about his future after his defeat. And he explained: “Probably you’re asking: ‘Do I still want to continue fighting?’ Of course I want to continue fighting. “We have to give credit to our opponent as well, Daniel. Well done to him and his team and also thank you to my team as well for the way they prepared for me. There were a few mistakes in there but that’s the name of the game. Fine margins can cost you at the top level.”





