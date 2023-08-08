



Anthony Joshua’s last-minute opponent, Robert Helenius, was in boxing action as recently as Saturday night. The Finn will have exactly a week to rest and recover before facing the former WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion, who has spoken out on the late change of plans following the withdrawal of Dillian Whyte.

AJ’s next contest had to be shaken up after Whyte returned ‘adverse findings’ as part of a random anti-doping protocol. Boxing fans were primed and ready for the British duo to do battle for the second time – eight years after Joshua dispatched Whyte with a brutal knockout. Promoter Eddie Hearn has scrambled to find a replacement since discovering the news on Saturday morning. Helenius was selected as the man to step in, although staggeringly, the veteran heavyweight was in action over the weekend. By comparison, Joshua will have had more than four months to ensure he is in prime condition once the opening bell rings at the O2 in London.

The 33-year-old also has the benefit of a 12-week camp under his belt – albeit while preparing for an entirely different opponent. Thankfully for Helenius, his bout on Saturday did not last long as he delivered a TKO within three rounds. The towering 6ft 6in veteran was in action at a medieval castle in Finland, beating countryman Mika Mielonen in convincing fashion. AJ will be praying for a similarly brutal showing when he takes to the ring this weekend.

Meanwhile, despite his recent outing and taking the fight at incredibly short notice, Helenius added: “I am excited about fighting Anthony Joshua on August 12. I am a true Viking that is willing to face any challenge at a moment’s notice. This is not an opportunity I was going to let slip away. I plan to make the most of it!” Joshua is gunning for a big-money fight with Deontay Wilder early next year. He will hope to rediscover his previous taste for knockouts beforehand, having gone without one since flooring Kubrat Pulev almost three years ago.





Source link