



Anthony Joshua’s career has been written off by boxing pundits and social media ‘experts’ alike. The British heavyweight suffered his fourth professional defeat in September, enduring a battering from underdog Daniel Dubois, which saw him eventually knocked out in the fifth round. Following the devastating loss, which allowed Dubois to retain his IBF title, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn was quick to suggest a rematch. But a return to the ring with ‘Triple D’ on the initially planned date of February 22 is too soon for Joshua, who was injured in their clash. In addition, the convincing nature of Dubois’ win suggests that a second fight might not be at all beneficial for Joshua and his ambitions. So what does the future hold for AJ?

At 35, he must first recover from his physical and psychological wounds after yet another shocking loss. This month, Hearn announced that Joshua will step back into the ring against an as yet unnamed opponent in the summer of 2025, confidently stating: “He will be fine.” This break could provide the ex-Olympic gold medallist with the opportunity to regroup mentally, while providing enough time for a potential reshaping of the heavyweight division, aiding his quest to become only the fifth boxer to win the world heavyweight title on three separate occasions. This is what his dream scenario could look like.

A major factor that could clear the way for Joshua’s resurgence is the retirement of Usyk. Joshua stands little chance of retaining his belts by taking Usyk on directly, having been decisively beaten by the Ukrainian in two previous encounters, losing his titles in the process. But Usyk defeating Tyson Fury again in their December 21 rematch could prompt the WBA, WBC, WBO holder to hang up his gloves for good. In 2022, after sealing his second win over AJ, Usyk announced he only wished to fight three more times before retiring – against Fury, a ‘freak’ showdown with Canelo Alvarez, and a farewell fight. With the imminent bout against the Gypsy King ticking off the third fight since that statement, Usyk reaffirmed in 2023 his ambition to become a footballer when all is said and done with Fury. A Usyk victory would therefore not only vacate the belts once more, giving AJ another realistic shot, but also pave the way for a long-awaited all-British clash with Fury.

A titanic heavyweight showdown between Fury and AJ has come close to fruition several times over the past few years but has always been scuppered, for one reason or another – much to the annoyance of boxing fanatics. By all accounts, the match-up would be a lucrative one and is expected to be one of the biggest in boxing history. A distraught Fury even admitted ringside after Joshua’s crushing recent defeat in September: “Listen, that’s cost me £150million!” But there is still plenty of interest in making the fight from both Fury and his promoter Frank Warren. The Gypsy King recently said: “I’d still fight him whether he’s got five losses, 10 losses or 20. It’s not important because, at this stage of our careers, it’s about having good fights. I think it would still be an interesting fight for the paying pundit.”

And Warren told Sky Sports: “Let’s see what happens in that fight [Fury vs Usyk]. I believe Tyson [Fury] will come through it and then who knows, it may happen. AJ may get a fight back, may get himself back into contention. I’m sure people would buy into it – there’s no doubt about it.” Fury faces an enormous task against the unbeaten Usyk in December. And should the talented Ukrainian secure another victory, there is no guarantee he will hang up his gloves. The former undisputed champion appeared to make another U-turn back in May by stating he still has up to three more years left in the ring. He told Boxing Scene: “Yes, of course, I am going to continue boxing. Maybe up to three more years. My motivation for fighting is discipline, family and fans. I appreciate the support of the people and the Ukrainian soldiers. “This is my motivation. We are capable of more with good work. My biggest win is yet to come. It will happen when my soul is delivered to paradise. I feel good. The Fury fight is a big event for me, my family and my country. I can’t wait.”





