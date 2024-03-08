



Boxing legend Carl Froch believes Anthony Joshua will retire from the sport if he loses to Francis Ngannou in their crossover bout in Saudi Arabia on Friday night. Joshua is preparing for a fierce showdown with Ngannou, who impressed on his professional boxing debut against rival Tyson Fury last year.

Ngannou is a combat sports phenom. The former UFC heavyweight champion is preparing for just his second clash as a professional boxer having knocked WBC champion Fury to the canvas before controversially losing on points on his debut last October. Despite his loss to Fury, the WBC were impressed and recently installed Ngannou in their top 10 of title contenders. The 37-year-old is now eyeing up his first win – and a victory over Joshua would send shockwaves around the world of boxing. For Froch, a loss to Ngannou would surely spell the end of Joshua. The former super-middleweight world champion leaned on his own experience to suggest the Brit would want to hang his gloves up and permanently leave the ring largely due to the millions he has earned across his lucrative career.

“Depending on how the fight goes with Ngannou, and if he was to lose, there’s always options for him,” Froch told Instant Casinos. “A loss isn’t always the end of the road. I’m not going to say if he loses to Ngannou he should retire. “But if he does lose to Ngannou in a bad fight and gets knocked out, he’ll probably want to retire. Because you’ve made that much money, you’re in such a good position financially, why go on boxing and getting your head punched in when you don’t need to? That’s why I retired. I retired at 36 years old, because I thought I’d made enough money, I’ve got three kids at home and I’m healthy.”‌ Joshua has strung together three wins in succession following back-to-back defeats by Oleksandr Usyk. Those losses appeared to have ended his hopes of becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion, but Joshua is now primed to fight the winner of Usyk’s clash with Fury in May.

If he defeats Ngannou, Froch believes Joshua will be well-positioned for a world championship clash. The 2012 Olympic champion has fought tooth and nail to return to the world title picture since his losses to Usyk, and he is back to his very best. “I think Anthony Joshua will be licking his lips,” Froch added. “He’s in against somebody who’s making his second professional boxing match. He’s a heavyweight mixed martial arts world champion, one of the most dangerous men on the planet but it’s only his second fight as a professional. So really and truly, this fight for Anthony Joshua will be as easy or as hard as he wants to make it. “I think AJ can get behind his boxing ability, the boxing skills that won him Olympic gold in London in 2012 and a two-time world heavyweight champion. He’s got the experience of being in with the best in the world and he can sit back and just see how this heavyweight landscape sort of pans out.” Joshua will fight Ngannou on Friday 8th March in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.





