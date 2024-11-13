



Former world champion Anthony Joshua has expressed his concern for Mike Tyson ahead of his clash with Jake Paul, stating that he will pray for Tyson’s safety. The much-anticipated fight is set to take place on Friday, November 15 at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, and is expected to draw a crowd of up to 80,000 spectators. The bout was initially scheduled for July but had to be postponed after Tyson suffered an ulcer flare-up during a flight two months before the original date. Mike Tyson, also known as ‘Iron Mike’, hasn’t participated in a professional match since his defeat to former Irish boxer Kevin McBride in 2005. However, he did participate in an exhibition match against fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr four years ago.

The last time the 58-year-old tasted victory in the ring was in 2003 when he defeated Clifford Etienne. Jake Paul, nicknamed ‘The Problem Child’, made his professional debut in 2020 and has been fairly active in the ring since then. He has already claimed victories over Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, and Ben Askren. With a record of 10-1, his only loss came against Tommy Fury last year on points. The announcement of the fight has drawn criticism due to the significant age gap of 31 years between the two fighters. Concerns for Tyson’s health have been heightened after the 58 year old recently revealed that he was struggling to walk following training. Joshua, the British heavyweight boxing star, has given his prediction for the upcoming fight, tipping Paul, 27, to emerge victorious. He said: “He’s [Mike Tyson] older now. I pray that he comes out healthy. I think Jake Paul because of youth-that’s the only thing.”

Despite criticism from many quarters, Tyson Fury remains positive about the event and suggests that those who are not interested in the high-profile showdown are simply ‘jealous. ‘ Speaking to ProBoxingFans, he said: “I think it’s a fantastic event. Anyone who don’t think it’s a fantastic event is jealous. “Mainly people who ain’t getting paid from it will be jealous, obviously, because it’s not them. So, they’d probably speak bad about it. But, obviously, I’m not involved in it, I’m not getting paid from it, but I can see a massive event on a large scale when I see it and I can appreciate that. I appreciate Mike performing at his age and I appreciate Jake performing and bringing so many eyeballs to boxing.” In an interview with MMA Fighting before his initial bout with Oleksandr Usyk in May, Fury expressed his admiration for the upcoming fight, which will be streamed live on Netflix. “Only jealous fighters [feel weird about the showdown],” he remarked.

“Negative people who are not making any money. I think it’s fantastic. It’s created a lot of money. “I get to see the legend in Mike Tyson back in the ring in my era… I know [Jake and Logan Paul have] a lot of haters, however, I’m not one of them.”





