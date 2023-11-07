



Anthony Joshua might be one of the most eligible bachelors in British sport right now but dating the former heavyweight boxing champion appears to be a family affair. That’s because despite now being 34, Joshua is still living with his mum in his old family home and has no intention of moving out any time soon.

London fighter ‘AJ’ moved back into his mum’s two-bedroom ex-council flat in 2017 despite having just banked an estimated £15 million after beating Wladimir Klitschko. Joshua gave an insight into his private life during an interview with Louis Theroux that covered his close relationship with his family and, in particular, his mother Yeta Odusanya. Joshua told the respected BBC interviewer: “I still live with my mum. In our culture, we grew up in our own family home, we support our parents. Why am I going to move out and leave my mum by herself, for some girl? Family is the most important thing. “When a girl gets with me, she ain’t just marrying me, she’s marrying my family.” The two-time world champion had previously been in an on-off relationship with childhood school friend Nicole Osbourne, the mother of his child, who he bought a £500,000 flat close to his family home.

He is not currently in any public relationship and doesn’t show any desire to change that situation either. “Are we going to dissect everything I say and use it as a narrative to create a story? That’s why I keep myself to myself,” he said. “You put all this pressure on yourself to come and be this big star and be perfect. I’m telling you, they’ll pull you down. The higher you are, the bigger the drop.” Despite currently being ‘on the market’, Joshua couldn’t resist engaging in some fairly blunt flirting with Laura Woods during an interview with the TNT Sports presenter after his comeback win against Jermaine Franklin. When asked by Woods, who is now dating former Love Island star Adam Collard, what he thought of his career so far, Joshua said: “I think it’s blossomed amazingly, just like you.”

Pushing Joshua on his love life situation Woods then asked the boxer who his dream date was, to which he replied: “You. I know Loftus Cheek has beaten me to it,” referring to the former Chelsea player Ruben Loftus Cheek’s claim that Woods was his “crush”. Telling Woods more about his relationship situation, Joshua added: “With boxing I didn’t want to commit because I didn’t want to go training and then I’m busy arguing with my Mrs or something and my head’s not in the game. “So I just decided to keep my head where it needs to be. I’ve seen good relationships and bad ones.”





