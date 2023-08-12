Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius headline a decent bill at the O2 Arena in London tonight which includes a total of four heavyweight fights. In the co-feature attraction, Filip Hrgovic takes on Demsey McKean in a tasty scrap for a No 1 ranking with the IBF-sanctioning body.

The victor will be next in line to face the winner of Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois, who square off on August 28 in Wroclaw, Poland for the WBA (super), IBF and WBO belts. An undisputed fight with Tyson Fury could put a halt to those plans but the fight carries big implications for the rest of the division regardless.

Derek Chisora is also on the bill in a well-matched fight with fellow veteran Gerald Washington. Both men are on a downward trajectory in their careers and have been used as cannon fodder for superior foes as of late. So, it is nice to see them being given a fair shake.

Johnny Fisher is also taking a good step up in competition against Harry Armstrong for the Southern Area heavyweight title. Meanwhile, Campbell Hatton, Maisey Rose Courtney, George Liddard and Brandon Scott make up the rest of the undercard.