BOXING

Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius undercard – Full line-up and schedule ahead of fight

Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius headline a decent bill at the O2 Arena in London tonight which includes a total of four heavyweight fights. In the co-feature attraction, Filip Hrgovic takes on Demsey McKean in a tasty scrap for a No 1 ranking with the IBF-sanctioning body.

The victor will be next in line to face the winner of Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois, who square off on August 28 in Wroclaw, Poland for the WBA (super), IBF and WBO belts. An undisputed fight with Tyson Fury could put a halt to those plans but the fight carries big implications for the rest of the division regardless.

Derek Chisora is also on the bill in a well-matched fight with fellow veteran Gerald Washington. Both men are on a downward trajectory in their careers and have been used as cannon fodder for superior foes as of late. So, it is nice to see them being given a fair shake.

Johnny Fisher is also taking a good step up in competition against Harry Armstrong for the Southern Area heavyweight title. Meanwhile, Campbell Hatton, Maisey Rose Courtney, George Liddard and Brandon Scott make up the rest of the undercard.

Full card

Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius

Filip Hrgovic vs Demsey McKean

Derek Chisora vs Gerald Washington

Johnny Fisher vs Harry Armstrong

Campbell Hatton vs Tom Ansell

Maisey Rose Courtney vs Gemma Ruegg

George Liddard vs Bas Oosterweghel

Brandon Scott vs Louis Norman

Fight time and live stream

The undercard is set to get underway at 6pm with the main event expected to follow at 10pm. DAZN have the broadcasting rights for Joshua vs Helenius, which is included without any extra charge for existing DAZN customers.

Fans can sign up to DAZN for £9.99 per month at DAZN.com or via the DAZN app. The entire event can be live-streamed on the broadcasters app and website on all good internet-connected devices including smart TVs, mobile phones and laptops.



