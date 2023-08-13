Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius is being shown on DAZN without any extra cost for existing members. Memberships start at £9.99 a month but that will require customers to be tied into a 12-month contract.

For those who don’t want the hassle of that commitment or don’t feel like they watch enough boxing to get the full value out of their membership, there are a few options to watch it free of charge a day or so later. Here, Express Sport details how to re-watch the Joshua vs Helenius fight and highlights without paying a penny. How to re-watch for free UK viewers can re-watch the highlights of the main event a day after the fight on the DAZN YouTube channel. There will also be full card highlights and extended highlights posted at some point in the week. There is no guarantee the full fight will posted on YouTube, therefore your best bet is to buy a DAZN membership which you can do by clicking here.

DAZN Membership DAZN costs £9.99 a month for a fixed contract of 12 months. You can also choose to pay £19.99/month for a flexible rolling plan. However, it may cost more depending on the fight that you want to watch. Some PPV event (pay-per-view) fights can cost upwards of £14.99 depending on the event. Joshua vs Helenius is not a PPV show. Sky customers can add DAZN to their subscription via Sky Q for £9.99 a month. DAZN recently signed a deal to host the Saudi Pro League and is one of the one-stop shops for boxing with Matchroom and Golden Boy both signed to the platform. The streaming service also shows MMA, extreme sports, women’s football and wrestling.